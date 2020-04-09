The Daily Press has always backed Save The Illinois River Inc. and other activists in their mission to protect the Illinois River watershed and Lake Tenkiller from pollution and degradation. Even with other urgent issues on the front burner now, that hasn't changed.
Astute observers realize many politicians and nefarious members of the business and agriculture community are using the COVID-19 crisis to push their own careers and agendas. Poultry producers are among that lot, and if they get their way, decades of progress made by those working in the trenches to care for our environment will be rolled back, in one fell swoop.
It's tough balancing concern for the environment, with an ongoing priority to boost local economies. But it can be done, which is easily seen in some quarters when it comes to the see-saw on which the twin issues of public health and the U.S. economy are tilting. But the Illinois River watershed is a precious resource for Northeastern Oklahoma, and once it's gone a certain distance down the path to ruin, there will be no turning back. And that will affect the tourism segment of this area's population.
Read Kathy Tibbits' column, published in the April 9 Daily Press. Then, read Ed Brocksmith's letter, elsewhere on this page (in print or e-edition; on the website, it stands alone). These have been made free to all readers online. Once you've finished reading, you'll know what you need to do to turn back the most recent creeping tide to let a new influx of poultry farmers overwhelm this area with manure, fertilizer and other substances.
Do you remember how clear the Illinois River used to be in the 1970s? Do you remember how bad it got in the early 1980s, and how people like Ed and Kathy – with their ceaseless work and pressure on the powers that be – brought back some of its purity? Certain politicians want to roll back that progress, because the poultry farmers mean more to them financially than do the "tree huggers."
If area residents won't vote against the politicians who try to damage our way of life and urge their friends to do likewise, at least they should let federal and state agencies know we have enough poultry permits for now, and we don't need more – and they don’t need our money.
Let's not allow those with selfish intent get rid of the regulations that have made such a great difference to the local environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.