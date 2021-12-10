In summer 2022, first lady Melania Trump was slated to be in Tahlequah to tour the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation. Her decision to visit came on the heels of a briefing on a task force formed to protect Native children in the Indian Health Service system – specifically, she said, from sexual abuse.
As it turned out, due to COVID or other mitigating factors, Ms. Trump did not come to town. But had she done so, it would have been cause for optimism, and even celebration. First ladies generally have influence over their husbands, who in turn push initiatives through Congress. And any spotlight aimed at the new medical college would have had a positive effect – perhaps in additional fiscal allocations, but certainly in terms of an elevated national profile.
Last week's visit to the Cherokee Nation Immersion School by first lady Jill Biden should be viewed in the same fashion. Biden is highly educated, and although that fact was ridiculed by more than a few people on the Daily Press' Facebook page, her status is significant for a tribe like the Cherokee Nation, which has always deemed education a top priority. And now, with the tribe doubling down on efforts to preserve its language and restore it to common usage among citizens, it's important that all support be embraced, with politics set aside.
Perhaps even more significant to many Cherokee citizens was the appearance of Ms. Biden's traveling partner, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a Cabinet post. Even for folks who object to the current administration, Haaland's achievements should be a source of pride.
Cherokee Nation officials and dignitaries ignored the handful of hostile naysayers and did what they always do: They welcomed their guests with open arms and honor. Ms. Biden, after all, had just unveiled The White House Native Language Memorandum of Agreement, during a Tribal Nations Summit that included Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. He urged the Biden administration to pursue "robust, meaningful dialogue" on issues, initiatives and goals that impact Indian Country.
During her visit, Ms. Biden and Haaland got to witness first-hand what the Cherokee Nation is doing to safeguard its language and pass it to future generations. Later, Biden acknowledged the importance of language as "a thread weaving through the past, present and future." The Biden administration has already committed $220 million to these efforts, and Ms. Biden punctuated that by saying, "We stand with the Cherokee Nation."
Ms. Biden deserves credit for staying on target and refusing to politicize her visit. Even Ms. Trump took a little dig in announcing her impending trip, pointing out the Trump administration "inherited many of these problems" – presumably regarding child abuse in the Indian health care system. The same can be said for the Biden administration; it, too, has inherited problems – and when it comes to Indian Country, those problems have been passed down through a succession of administrations, some of which were bent on destroying these ancient cultures.
It's time for the public to set aside hyperpartisanship and look through a dispassionate lens at programs that could truly help communities, states and tribes. The party "in control" at any given moment doesn't matter; what's important is the help they may be able to provide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.