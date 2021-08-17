The battle against misinformation in which U.S. media are engaged is one of the most serious in modern memory. When it ends, there will be an untold number of casualties. All people of goodwill should hope truth is not one of them.
An alarming number of Americans have been convinced that scientists, the medical community, educators at all levels, and the media are conspiring to kill them, or at least deprive them of their liberty. How this farce was disseminated and embraced so readily is not clear, but it's rooted in fear – and history buffs acknowledge it has many precedents. There's little reason to mention those, because most newspaper readers also understand history, and they'd rather not repeat the darkest eras.
The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming ever more political, despite efforts of informed people from every part of the spectrum to combat that. A few high-profile local conservatives who have received vaccinations reported they're afraid to say that in public, because of the blowback they may get from their peers. They're not alone: A certain element of the liberal population, leaning toward holistic medicine, is equally critical of those who opt for "manmade" treatments.
The scenario is alarming. These folks can't even admit they've taken steps to safeguard their health without suffering ridicule! Misrepresentation of what the medical profession says, and how the media report it, is almost unprecedented. Both groups will need persistent, and insistent, help from thinking, caring people to push back the lies, and to bring forth the truth.
Again, the relevant question for anyone alleging COVID is invented, exaggerated, or being used as a tool to quash freedoms: What's in it for those doing the inventing or exaggerating? Why would these conspirators want to "force" people to get vaccinations? That question was posed by a follower on the Daily Press Facebook timeline, and the staggering response was that the media are getting "kickbacks" from hospitals.
It's an amazing hypothesis: That all hospital and media outlets in every community across the country are in cahoots, and the editors, program managers, news directors, publishers, reporters and anchors are all getting paid for their complicity. Since that's preposterous, it's also worth asking why hospitals would "lie" and say they're out of beds, or why the media, in "lying" about what hospitals are saying about capacity, aren't called out by the hospitals.
The facts on COVID are evolving, just like the virus itself. The best information the medical community has at the moment – which is being dispensed by all responsible media – is that the Delta strain is more contagious than the original; that children – although more unlikely to die of it than adults, especially those older or with preexisting conditions – may be more susceptible to Delta; and that kids are likely to be asymptomatic carriers. The vaccinated can still contract the virus, just as with any other virus, but the percentage rate of infection is very low, and the illness is likely – not guaranteed – to be far less severe. And yes, there have been rare side effects, but statistically, the serum is far safer than COVID. And while not foolproof, masks help. Clearly social distancing and hygiene do as well.
The media is doing its job, as conceived by the Framers, of reporting what those in the medical profession are saying. It is what the media did during the Spanish flu, and during any other serious public health crisis – and it's what they will continue to do, despite the hate from those who would suppress them. And those in the medical community will continue their clarion call to help people save themselves, by offering the best advice available. Those who doubt that these doctors, nurses, EMTs and support staff care need to read the Hippocratic oath.
If you take COVID seriously, take time to convince a conspiracy-minded friend, before it's too late.
