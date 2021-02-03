Beginning today, Cherokee county residents will have a chance to decide whether they support a tourism tax. At the same time, city residents in Wards 1 and 2 will choose their representatives on the City Council for the next four years.
A big turnout at the polls would be surprising. That in and of itself is disappointing, because area residents ought to take a greater interest in what’s going on around them.
Something is always happening in city government, as anyone who reads the newspaper regularly can attest. Despite challenges put forth by the pandemic, the city is still moving ahead on projects. City officials have done a pretty good job of finding that elusive balance between protecting the economy and protecting the health of citizens. The right combination of people on the City Council is imperative if Tahlequah is to continue heading in the right direction.
Part of the newspaper's job is to help readers make informed decisions at the polls. This is why we have asked the four City Council candidates to answer some questions. A couple of these we came up with on our own, but others were suggested by people who understand what is important to municipal government. All four candidates chose to participate, which is a good sign. When voters cast ballots for people who refuse to answer questions from the local newspaper, it's a given that transparency and accountability are not front-burner issues for those candidates. And it's a good bet they will not make good elected officials, either, and are there only for their own self-glorification. The answers from these four are elsewhere in today’s print edition and on the website.
While county voters won’t get to weigh in on city officials, they can decide the fate of a proposed tourism tax. Admittedly, there are questions about oversight; everyone wants to know who is handling stewardship of our tax dollars. That's true even if, as in this case, the dollars aren’t coming from the wallets of local folks, but rather visitors who stay in our lodging facilities.
The countywide lodging/excise tax is billed as a permanent 4% levy on hotels, motels, cabins, short-term rentals, and B&Bs. Then, 75% of that money will be given to Tour Tahlequah, with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce overseeing. Gena McPhail, Tour Tahlequah director, is enthusiastic, and is eager to talk to anyone who calls the office. She also has a marketing company, so she understands how important promoting the area can be. Another person involved with the tourism council, Ginnie Madden, owns a B&B at Terrapin Creek, so she would likely also attest to how the funds could be a boon to the area, while costing local residents little to nothing. In theory, the promotions will be used to bring guests from all over. But the most attractive part of the tax, for rural residents, could be the fact that the remaining 25% will go for beautification projects here. It's within the realm of possibility that we'll get another "trash cop," like we once had.
Tonight, the Chamber is hosting a forum that should address not just the tourism tax, but will also give city candidates a chance to persuade voters of their fitness for the jobs. If you have questions that TDP hasn't addressed in stories and Q&A sessions, now is the chance to get them answered. Using your Zoom app, go to Meeting IDF 956 4267 1004, Passcode 700915.
