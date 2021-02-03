Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.