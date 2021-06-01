Mayor Sue Catron announced last week that the two task forces dealing with aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic are going dormant – at least, unless they're needed again. And it's safe to say all area residents are keeping their fingers crossed or praying – or both – that this won't be the case.
Cherokee County, after reporting no deaths for a few weeks, had three more last week, but the numbers are holding steady in general. This county is at the "green" level, although all adjacent counties were still at "yellow" last week. Green isn't regarded as a "low" infection rate, but rather the "new normal." What this should indicate to the public is that all things being equal, the transmission of COVID-19 would be no worse than that of the flu, given the number of folks who have been vaccinated.
A comment on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page gave credit to Cherokee County's success where, in fact, none is due. This fellow insisted locals "didn't buy into the myth" of COVID-19, and so presumably through sheer grit or prayer or crystal gazing or whatever, our numbers haven't multiplied to the extent of other areas where the population is "fearful." To paraphrase a quote often given by former Assistant District Attorney Nate Young, that's a load of horse – er, poo.
The fact is, local numbers aren't proportionately as horrendous as they could have been because of these task forces, and frankly, because the city imposed a temporary mask ordinance. There's good reason for being ambivalent about government-forced mask ordinances; as part of America's "free market" system, citizens have a right to refuse to do business with those who don't require masks, and conversely, they can eschew those who do require them.
Mandates notwithstanding – and the crusades of naysayers also set aside – it's pretty clear masks have helped tamp down infections here. It's true that many people balked at wearing them, and one uncivil fellow even got arrested for refusing to respect the right of a restaurant to make him wear one. So despite the anger aimed at Catron and the City Council by a certain unruly segment of the local population, their decision saved more than a few lives. Anti-scientist types can deny it all they want, but their more informed brethren know better.
The tasks forces did an outstanding job of advancing information, checking data, and making decision based on the facts, rather than the hysteria advanced by the ignorant. The task force members were named in the Tuesday edition of TDP, so there's no need to repeat them here, but Catron credited Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff with their prominent roles.
The community owes a debt of gratitude to these folks who put public health above political expediency, because based on what TDP has seen on its timeline, the pressure could have been extreme to back down and do nothing. Instead, these individuals took seriously the leadership roles the rest of the county put upon them. They did a great job.
