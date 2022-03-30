Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.