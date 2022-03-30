It's important to give credit where it's due, both for businesses internally and for their communities at-large. So Tahlequah Daily Press staff members hope our readers and advertisers were pleased with our announcement earlier this week that for the third year in a row, we have been named Newspaper of the Year in Division 3 of CNHI's national contest.
It's important that newspaper consumers know just how many good journalists are still working in this state, despite the toxic political climate that has led to the incessant harassment of journalists and their labeling as the “enemy of the state.” And make no mistake: They are working for you, the citizens of this community, state and nation. Only those who have never seen the paychecks of journalists would believe their efforts are self-serving. They answer to a higher calling – one that demands energy, fortitude, commitment, courage, a thick skin, and a true love for this country and its constitution. All of us know with certainty that accurate information — the truth, no matter how dirty, disgusting and mortifying it is — is the only thing that will keep our democracy intact.
TDP has a top-drawer staff, and it's not just us who says so; it's our peers in the industry. For those who don't know, they are: Sports Editor Byron Beers, Courts & Crime/Local Government Reporter Keri Thornton, Copy Editor/General Assignment Reporter Brian D. King, Advertising Account Executives Heather Ruotolo and Joe Mack, Sales Assistant/Page Designer Juanita Lewis, Distribution Coordinator Jim Masters, Classified Clerk Dara Wade, and the recently departed News Editor Grant D. Crawford, who is now serving the people of Santa Fe, New Mexico. There is also Kim Poindexter, TDP executive editor and regional editor for CNHI, who was just announced as this year's Oklahoma Press Association Beachy Musselman Award winner, and Editorial Writing Sweepstakes winner.
A newspaper is the sum of its parts, not just its journalists, and in TDP's case, the guidance and support of former Group Publisher Dale Brendel – who leads The Joplin Globe team – was a big factor in recent successes. Madeline Anele strings for us, and Stilwell Democrat-Journal Editor Renee Fite still contributes. And we have an army of columnists, including Randy Gibson, Jason Nichols, Devin Gordon, Sue Catron, Kathy Tibbits, Brent T. Been, Gene Ruth Brumback, Dr. Steve Turner, Robert Lee, Leon Ashlock, Heather Sand Winn, and Kasey Rhone, who recently replaced Corey Carolina in our weekend lineup, as he is pursuing other endeavors.
The challenges are immense for the profession: modest pay, long hours, death threats, people who both overvalue and undervalue their worth. Talented staff members give up and leave. The industry takes a toll on health, and it's tough on marriages, even the strongest ones. But there are always those to look to for inspiration. CNHI has an exceptional team of executives, with CEO Donna Barrett leading the charge, followed by Executive Vice President Matthew Gray and the rest of the leadership group. On the news side, a team of regional editors, including Kim, is led by Dennis Lyons and Jim Zachary. TDP readers, and those of other CNHI papers, should count themselves lucky that these gentlemen are devoted to the nearly 100 newspapers under their care.
All of us at TDP and CNHI stand for unvarnished truth, and our mission is to help save newspapers. Our leaders are an inspiration to all of us in the trenches. We hope everyone in our community appreciates our team as much as our peers in the industry do, and that you'll tip your hats to those who are making a tangible sacrifice to keep you informed. It matters.
