The Tahlequah Daily Press takes seriously its mission to serve the Cherokee County community, in a meaningful and valuable way. But although many stories are in front of the paywall, not everything can be free.
Giving away all the news would be problematic in two ways. First, writers deserve to be paid for their work, and subscriptions are the main part of that formula. And second, if newspapers give away all their stories, they are doing a disservice to long-time subscribers. It isn’t fair to ask them to pay for a service that less loyal readers get for free.
TDP isn't just about community news; it shares stories from sister newspapers across the eastern half of the U.S., and it has access to the Associated Press. Thousands of stories are on the website as part of a low-cost, digital-only subscription. But even setting that aside, TDP is well worth the money by virtue of its outstanding lineup of local columnists. Here's a sampling:
• Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock has updates every Tuesday about what's going on in the district, looking at individual campuses and departments.
• NSU President Steve Turner writes the last Tuesday of the month about issues facing higher education in general, and the local university in particular, and how it interfaces with the community.
• The Point-Counterpoint series, published every Tuesday, features commentary on relevant subjects from both sides of the political spectrum. Both Robert Lee, from the left, and Devin Gordon, from the right, research their material, and they offer sensible, moderate viewpoints.
• Randy Gibson's column appears every Tuesday. Randy writes from a conservative standpoint. He's an OU graduate and a big Sooners fan, and his experience ranges from journalism, to public relations and beyond.
• Jason Nichols, also a Tuesday columnist, takes a progressive angle. A former mayor of Tahlequah and former District 2 Democratic party leader, he teaches at NSU and offers an insider's view in politics and history.
• Gene Ruth Brumback is TDP's longest-tenured columnist, and she writes for the Thursday Faith pages. She speaks from a Christian frame of reference, with a humorous, personal and positive approach.
• Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron on Thursdays offers a warm, yet pragmatic look at issues affecting the city. Her down-home approach keeps readers up to date on the workings of municipal government.
• Kathy Tibbits, an attorney steeped in tribal issues, is noted for her deep research into topics she tackles. She gives a professional, no-nonsense and progressive tone to the Thursday edition.
• Brent Been, a public school teacher who served in the military, is passionate about his subject matter and often has a unique take to share. History is his specialty, and he publishes each Thursday.
• Heather Winn, in the weekend edition, is an OSU educator, and she has a wealth of information on cooking, crafting, health, families, and just about any issue pertinent to the home front.
• Garrett Ford, also an OSU educator, has a weekend column focusing on agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, gardening and other areas, offering practical tips.
• Corey Carolina, an NSU graduate, looks at current events and modern problems through the lens of people of color.
And these are just the regular "local" columnists. TDP has so many more. Digital access starts at $7.95 a month. Give it a try – and if you already do, recruit a friend. Help us keep community journalism alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.