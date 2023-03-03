Congratulations, Cherokee County. You've won another "major award"!
Most long-time residents imbued with a spirit of community know we're all in this together, and when one of us succeeds, we all do - at least, in a manner of speaking. And when the Tahlequah Daily Press wins any accolades in the world of journalism, we feel compelled to share them with all those who have supported us over the years through readership, advertising and other contributions. We couldn't do it without you.
The TDP, for the fourth year running, won Newspaper of the Year in Division III for CNHI, which owns close to 100 newspapers across the eastern half of the U.S. Our executive editor, Kim Poindexter, was honored as Editorial Writer of the Year for the third straight year. We are proud of our small but mighty team of journalists, and we hope loyal readers and advertisers share that pride.
We realize there are some in this area who think our newspaper - and most others, for that matter - have no value, but our peers in the industry believe otherwise. And although many folks don't have the time or the inclination to read one - or the resources to pay for a subscription - still understand that a community without its own newspaper could be in serious jeopardy. We at TDP hope our work will ensure that never happens here.
Oklahoma newspapers cleaned up in this year's contest. The McAlester News-Capital won Newspaper of the Year in Division II. Then the Stillwater News Press won Magazine of the Year. The news crew at the Duncan Banner won a special Public Service award. Rounding out the honors for the Sooner state was Kevin Green of the Claremore Progress, Division III Sports Writer of the Year.
We hope members of the community will congratulate our 2022 team when they see them: Keri Gordon, Sara Serrano, Skyler Hammons and Abby Bigaouette in the newsroom (which included Grant Davis Crawford and Brian King for part of 2022); stringers Gary Trembly, Crystal Young, Stephanie Tackett Hair, Lee Guthrie, Madeline Anele, Tesina Jackson O'Field, and occasionally, Jami Murphy and Dana Eversole; and of course, the ad staff, including Ad Director Heather Lynn (and last year, Joe Mack); our distribution guy, Jim Masters; and publisher Ed Choate. Renee Fite, who is now heading up the news for Stilwell, Westville and Claremore papers, still contributes to TDP, and Juanita Lewis, now the clerk in Adair County, was here part of 2022.
And since we were feted specifically for our strong editorial content (especially the Point/Counterpoint series on Tuesday), we have to mention all of our contributing columnists on the opinion page: Robert Lee, Thomas Sanco (and last year for a few months, Devin Gordon), Jason Nichols, Randy Gibson, Brent Been, Sue Catron, Kathy Tibbits, and Kasey Rhone Smith. And we must also mention our other local columnists: Heather Winn, Jodie Parolini, Gene Ruth Brumback, Linda House, Sharon Mays, Bob McQuitty, Tanya Jones and Steve Turner. We can't leave out our church news correspondents and all those who regularly submit press releases so the community will know what's going on in their neck of the woods. All contributed to this effort in their own way.
So, congratulations, Cherokee County. You and your newspaper did well!
