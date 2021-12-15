Every year since the Tahlequah Daily Press began relying on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver its print editions, adjustments have had to be made for the holidays. 2021 is no different.
Normally, the weekend edition – formerly labeled the Sunday edition, when carriers were used – is delivered on Saturday. But this year, both Christmas and New Year's Day fall on a Saturday, which requires a change in schedule. Both the Friday, Dec. 24, and the Friday, Dec. 31 editions – which would under normal circumstances be digital only – will instead be print editions. That means there will be no newspaper on either Saturday; rather, the Friday editions will be dated Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 respectively.
But readers will lose nothing through this switch. These Friday editions will be bigger than normal, chock full of news and features for readers to enjoy during their holiday time off. The material that normally appears in the Friday edition – the Arts & Entertainment page, for one – will still appear. But any material usually in the weekend edition – such as the Tribal and Business & Farm pages – will be published in the Friday editions these two weeks. There will also be two Comics & Puzzles pages these days, as well as two Opinion pages. And fresh copy will also churn on the website during the holidays. The Friday editions, because they will effectively be two in one, will cost $2 from dealers – the same price for which the weekend editions are sold.
For readers, news contributors and advertisers, the holidays will require temporary deadline adjustments. Any copy that would normally appear in the weekend edition is due into the TDP office by Wednesday evening those weeks, although a limited amount might be accepted before 10 a.m. Thursday morning. There are no guarantees, but material will be published on a first-come, first-served basis, and according to value and the time frame events are to occur. Weekend columnists have been notified of their deadlines, so if they aren't published, it will mean they didn't submit their material on time. Similarly, those who customarily advertise in the TDP's weekend editions should discuss earlier deadlines with their account executives, but they should plan on having their material turned in no later than Tuesday afternoon both these weeks.
As far as obituaries, those deadlines have also been moved up. Obits and death notices that would normally appear on Saturday must be published in the Friday editions for the holiday period. So any death notices must be received in the TDP office by 11 a.m. the respective Thursdays; obits must arrive by 1 p.m. those Thursdays. Since both of these must be submitted via the TDP website, it's important for contributors to do so as early as possible to avoid missing deadline.
No one likes deadlines – even those who are accustomed to them, like the TDP staff. But it is hoped that all contributors will help make them possible. Not only will it assure readers and advertisers the best possible experience, but it will allow TDP employees to enjoy a couple of days off to spend with friends and family. And since the Muskogee Phoenix prints TDP, it will accord employees "across the river" the same privilege.
Thanks, in advance, for the help – and call the office at 918-456-8833, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, for any questions
