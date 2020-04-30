Most readers know the Daily Press production schedule is being modified, with print days Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend, dated Saturday/Sunday. They should also know we'll still be publishing an e-edition Wednesday and Friday, and still be a daily newspaper.
We've tried to explain the situation on the front page April 29, and in our editor's column April 30. It's important for the public to understand why we had to suspend some print editions, due to extreme revenue loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses in Tahlequah were forced to close, and they had little money - in some cases, little reason - to advertise. Some folks still have questions, though, and we'll try to answer those over the next two days. We hope readers will share this information with their friends, relatives and neighbors - both those who subscribe, and those who may in the future.
1. Why did you choose the Wednesday and Friday editions to stop printing? Staggering the print schedule is the best way to assure subscribers without internet access of getting news in a timely fashion. Since the Saturday/Sunday has essentially been a "combined" product for years, this schedule leaves only one day between each print edition.
2. Weren't there any other ways to cut costs? For years, TDP has been trimming its budget in keeping with industry trends. We've "tightened" papers - producing fewer pages - during the pandemic, since the volume of news from the community is smaller. We have made adjustments in payroll. The only remaining option would have been to cut newsroom staff again, as we did at the end of 2018, which would have reduced content considerably. We didn't want to do that to readers.
3. Will we be getting the same number of stories and other content? Actually, you're getting more than you were a few months ago. As soon as the pandemic hit, our news staff realized copy from the community would be seriously impacted, and although our readers already get far more local content than most newspapers our size provide, we stepped it up even further. Anyone who counts bylines will see that rather than decreasing staff-produced content, we've increased it. For a few years, all our "print" content has also gone on our website. Anything that doesn't appear in print editions will show up in our e-editions.
4. What happens to those without internet who like certain features in the Wednesday and Friday editions? We're rearranging our opinion pages so all local columnists appear in print. Columns by Jason Nichols, Jonathan Jobe and Fred Gibson will continue Tuesday, and they'll be joined by Randy Gibson, formerly printed Wednesday. The Steve Fair column will move from Tuesday to Wednesday, joining Dana Milbank and another national columnist. Kathy Tibbits' column will still print Thursday, and she'll be joined by Mayor Sue Catron and Brent Been, previously published Friday. The Friday paper will include Gene Lyons, Byron York and Marc Thiessen. The weekend edition will be the same, with George Will and our editor's column. As before, we will generally publish "house" editorials every day. Our Faith pages, which have appeared Wednesday, will move to Thursday. The Arts & Entertainment page, formerly a Friday feature, will move to Thursday - once events and activities resume. The Tribal page - including Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin's column - will go from Friday to the weekend. The Education page will still run Tuesday, with Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock's and NSU President Steve Turner's columns. Heather Winn's column will continue in the weekend edition, as will our Business & Farm pages. Sheri Gourd started two new series with the pandemic: Community Spirit, which will still publish Tuesday, and Everyday Heroes, which will now appear Thursday.
5. What's left for the e-editions? Plenty! Today, Grant Crawford started an exclusive e-series based on a core teaching for journalists. The most important questions to ask in an interview, and generally written in the "lede" (first paragraph) of a story, are Who, What, Where, When and How. WWWWH will answer questions TDP often gets asked, which a Google search could handle, but this will have a local flair. We will continue providing story budgets for each day, and we can guarantee our current five-member news team will produce more than ever.
We'll answer more questions tomorrow, and discuss a sweet deal for those without internet who would like to get it.
