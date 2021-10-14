It's almost the time of year to pay tribute to one of the most revered segment of our population: the veterans.
It's become almost rote to say these days, "Thank you for your service." A few vets have expressed embarrassment, especially if they didn't risk their lives on a battlefield. But everyone who serves in the military could very well be sent into a war at any given moment; they've pledged fealty to their country.
Many people do oppose war on principle, but that doesn't mean they disparage those who chose the path of military service. Without that option, millions of folks might not be as successful as they are today. On the other hand, many veterans are suffering from the effects of service, and they, too, deserve compassion and honor.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Daily Press will publish its annual "Salute to the Military" section. We rely on veterans, and their families, to help us give readers content they are eager for. This is a Wednesday edition, which is normally digital only, but there will be no newspaper Thursday, Nov. 11, since that is Veterans Day.
Elsewhere in this edition and others, as well as on our website and Facebook page, is a questionnaire. All who have served in the military are urged to fill out this form in detail. Participants do not have to live in Cherokee County now; they can be from here, or have family here. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Nov. 3. Forms can be returned by mail at P.O. Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74465; or put in the drop box in front of our office at 106 W. Second St. We prefer the answers be emailed to Brian King at bking@tahlequahdailypress.com. The less compilation we have to do, the fewer errors we'll make.
Participants should feel free to augment with a separate sheet of paper, or a longer email, if they need more space. We'll do our best to present the stories as submitted. If the form is handwritten, writing must be legible and include a phone number. It's critical that participants spell out their titles and ranks, because sometimes we have a tough time figuring that out.
We also need photos, which can be emailed in .jpeg (JPG) format. These can also be mailed, and if you want them back, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. We'd like each participant to submit a photo of when he or she was in the service, along with a current photo. If there are others in the photo, please identify them.
If you have questions, call the newsroom. Few supplements are more important than this one!
