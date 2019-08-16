Last week, the parent of a Tahlequah High School student complained on Facebook that his daughter had been served a cheese sandwich because there was no money in her cafeteria fund. The school responded appropriately to the backlash and explained its policies.
One parent commented the Tahlequah Daily Press would probably ignore the situation, because our stories about the district tend to be positive. She added that many other schools in the county are doing wonderful things, but the newspaper doesn't report on them.
She probably doesn't read the paper very often, or she'd know that for the past two or three years, TDP has made a concerted effort to do stories about every school in the county, publishing at least one per week and sometimes more. Throwing TPS out of the mix, in 2018, we published no less than 80 stories about events, programs and milestones at other schools.
We'll be doing that again this year, and Sheri Gourd will be doing most of the stories. Each week, she will spotlight a different school, so administrators and parents can begin thinking about what makes their institutions so special. Sometimes it will involve a phone call and details from a superintendent, plus an emailed photo. At other times, Sheri or another reporter will head out to a school to observe an event, taking photos and conducting interviews.
But we can't profile schools and the accomplishments of their students unless we know about them. And since our initial point of contact is always the superintendent or the principal, it will be up to those folks to give us details. If we are told not much is happening, there won't be anything to write about.
We urge school officials and teachers become more "publicity minded," so their communities will know what's going on. The information could prove useful for schools looking to pass bond issues or make other decisions that will require a vote of patrons. We might not be able to do stories on every little thing, but we can do as many as possible.
In the coming weeks, Sheri will get around to calling all the schools, but in the meantime, those with ideas should email her at sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com.
