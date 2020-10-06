Perhaps it was inevitable that COVID-19 would reach the Tahlequah Daily Press. As of late last week, that was confirmed, forcing the second temporary closure of our office.
TDP's office will not reopen until at least Oct. 12. Visitors can be reassured that, for some time now, our front office has been sealed off and a plexiglass window – with small portals – separates customers from personnel. The pandemic wasn’t the reason for this, but it now serves a dual protective purpose. Customers can be assured that anyone with whom they deal in the front office is supposed to be wearing a mask until the pandemic subsides.
Since non-employees rarely pass through this barrier, it’s highly unlikely that anyone who has visited the office in recent days has anything to worry about. On Monday night, our office went through an extensive sanitization process. However, only a skeleton crew of one or two people can be expected to be in our office at any given moment until the all-clear is given.
Our publisher is working remotely, and our news and advertising crews are still working diligently off-site. Clients, readers and interview subjects may call their extensions at 918-456-8833, and while they might not answer immediately, they will get messages via email and call back. Many contacts may have their cell numbers, too. Private Facebook messages may be sent and our editor, who is monitoring that page, will pass them to the appropriate people. Email addresses for our employees are listed on our website. For subscription inquiries, call 866-770-7991, and please be patient; that office, too, has been affected by COVID.
Anyone concerned about recent contact with a member of the news team should know that since they’ve been mostly working remotely, anyway, their exposure to the virus in this case was minimal to none. As far as future endeavors, no one showing even the least symptom will be out and about. And team members who must be briefly on scene to take a photos, conduct interviews or cover events are expected to be masked and-or physically distancing, even if their subjects disapprove.
Although the safety measures are CNHI's policy, we at the Daily Press live and work here, and while our traditional role has been to serve as watchdogs of government officials and other leaders, we also care about the community's health. As we always have, we urge the public to follow protocols set by the CDC, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and local officials.
Thanks so much for your understanding, and please take care of yourselves.
