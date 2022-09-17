Terminology is important, which is why newspaper reporters go the distance to ensure descriptions are as accurate as possible.
Some people who aren't either self-educated or educated by a competent system accuse journalist of bending over backward to be "politically correct" - or to use the current term, "woke." But the goal is not to be politically correct; it's simply to be correct, or as close to absolutely accurate as possible.
A TDP staffer was having a light conversation with a young NSU employee last week, where a story was related about how her "Native friends" in college used to tease her about her pale skin when they hung out at the river. The young woman, who is Cherokee, offered her thanks for the use of the word "Native." She said people often ask her, "Are you Indian?" to which she replies, "No, I'm Native American."
Why do journalists capitalize the word Native in relation to Indigenous tribes? The short answer is, people are not adjectives. Journalists must designate between other uses of that word -- native plants, native tongue, and especially the word's use to signify one who is "born" in America. An "Indian" is someone born in India, or descended from someone who was. For anyone unsure, that's the country in South Asia that Columbus reportedly claimed to be looking for.
Most Americans today, of whatever race, have put to rest the lie that Columbus "discovered" America, so the label must go, too. It's true that many Natives have historically referred to themselves as "Indians," and do so to this day. But that makes no difference; old habits ingrained by a system they did not choose sometimes die hard. Black people may jokingly call one another by an extremely offensive word, but that doesn't mean the rest of the population can so, because coming from others, it's a terrible insult. Anyone who has doubts can look up the origins.
Some readers have asked newspaper editors why they have taken to capitalizing Black but not white. The explanation is complex, but "Black" has become a racial designation, like Native. Most journalists would prefer to use the name of the person's tribe - Cherokee, Seminole, Osage, and so on- if they know it. Sometimes they strive to use the original phonetical spelling and pronunciation; for instance it's actually Muscogee, not Creek; the latter is a label of the whites who encroached. Better yet, Mvskoke; Muskogee is a city.
"Black" is appropriate in these contexts because society as a whole has not yet begun to identify country of origin for "African-Americans," and in any case, many are not from Africa. The names and geographical borders of the countries in Africa have changed far more than those on any other continent. No one uses the term "White-American," but many do say Irish American, Italian American, German American, and if a subject prefers to be identified as such, journalists will comply.
It's worth noting that while the word "white" is rarely included in the description of a Caucasian person in casual conversation, "Black" or "Native" is - and "Asian," since Americans aren't discerning enough to tell if a person is Chinese, Japanese, Korean, etc.
Race is only relevant in journalism if the story revolves around racial issues or culture, and it's never relevant in crime unless there's a BOLO - Be On the LookOut for - and then, every detail, including tattoos and clothing last seen wearing, are important. These things should have been important in the past, but at least they're important now.
