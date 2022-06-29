The unexpected resumption of hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol should have opened the eyes of any American who doubted an assault on democracy took place. But when lids are glued to ocular orbs when it comes to anything negative about former President Donald Trump, it's a sure bet that few minds will be changed.
Fans of Trump – and even a few detractors – view the hearings as political theater. They may not be wrong; earlier hearings were held behind closed doors, but a cynic can be forgiven for wondering about the timing of the revelations of this key witness, right before the primary election. The question of whether this public display is meant to detract from something else – like explosive rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court – is also germane.
However, the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson was explosive by any standard. Hutchinson, a top aide for Trump Chief of State Mark Meadows, was privy to some very disturbing behavior. She revealed Trump himself wanted to return to the White House as the mob descended upon it. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had heard Trump express this desire, so he called Hutchinson and warned her not to allow it.
It's clear that Trump and other top officials knew what was about to happen, several days in advance. Meadows has opined to her that "things might get real, real bad," and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said it was going to be "a great day." Hutchinson also reported when he learned Attorney General Bill Barr could find no evidence of the election being "stolen" from Trump, the president threw a tantrum and slammed a plate with his ketchup-doused meal onto a wall.
As events unfolded, Meadows brushed off the information that many in the crowd were wearing armor and toting weapons. Clearly, the presence of weapons was part of the scheme, as evidenced by Trump's reaction as the insurgency ensued. "I don't f--kin' care that they have weapons. ... They're not here to hurt me. Take the f--kin' mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here." Then, when he was told he couldn't be taken to the White House, Trump lunged at the Secret Service agent driving his limousine, and tried to grab the wheel. Incidentally – and we had to look it up ourselves – "mags" are metal detectors.
Anyone can become angry and irrational at times, and we've all done things we're ashamed of. Most people are appalled – and frightened – that the man with the nuclear codes acted in such a puerile, psychotic manner. Just as disconcerting is the fact that he didn't seem to mind if others involved in the insurrection were shot – as long as he wasn't among the victims. But Trump was not, nor is he now, "most people." The world expected better from a U.S. president, and not only were they let down in spectacular fashion, they should be worried, since he appears to have every intention of trying to reclaim the White House.
It's worth pointing out that not every Trump acolyte and admirer thinks Hutchinson or other witnesses are lying. For some, the opposite is true. Some are convinced this was precisely what the Framers had in mind when they wrote the Second Amendment. If they believe the election was "stolen" from Trump, his supporters may also believe their attack was righteous – a prime example of a "well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state."
Anyone who has read other writings of the Framers knows that's an erroneous interpretation – but even the Supreme Court is capable of wildly misconstruing the Constitution. The hope of all people of goodwill should be that Trump's followers will at least take this situation seriously enough to choose someone else for the presidential nomination in 2024. The country may not be able to survive another four years with his finger on the button.
