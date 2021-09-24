Abortion has long been a pivotal and controversial topic in America. In fact, until the question of mask mandates and COVID vaccinations came around, it was easily the most critical issue of modern times.
Although both COVID and abortion arguably involve life-or-death situations, they're not the same, and although many have tried to fit square pegs into round holes, it doesn't work. Even so, an uneasy irony pervades the discussion when people refusing to get vaccinations cry out, "My body, my choice," and don't acknowledge the agony many women go through when contemplating abortion.
No one is "pro-abortion," and those who disparage "pro-choice" individuals by labeling them that way are being disingenuous, or unfair. It's not a black-and-white issue, either, because there are so many considerations to factor in. The most important questions, for many, are whether the mother's life is at stake, or whether the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest.
A new Texas law that encourages total strangers to inform on women facing the terrible decision on whether to terminate a pregnancy may have started out with pure motives. But it's difficult to see how this measure benefits anyone besides the person sticking out a greedy hand to collect $10,000. It's also difficult to avoid comparisons to other fascist regimes in world history. If one can be rewarded for turning in a terrified 12-year-old rape victim for mulling a trip to a clinic, who will be next in the cross-hairs? Talk about the heavy hand of the government bearing down upon a hapless population!
The truth is, people who sanction such draconian laws aren't "pro-life"; they're just pro-fetus, which makes them about controlling women rather than saving babies. Pro-life people also agonize over the death penalty and assisted suicide, because – to paraphrase those who oppose the BLM movement – "all lives matter," not just those in the womb.
Moreover, true pro-life Americans support programs to help women through either medically problematic or unwanted pregnancies. They favor health care and good nutrition for mothers and kids – yes, even if it means government-funded assistance. They are concerned about the environment, stringent nursing home regulations, good public schools, and safety measures to protect children in every way. And many of them – including several strongly pro-life families in Tahlequah – open their homes to children through adoption or foster care.
Texas' law is not pro-life; it's pro-cruelty and anti-woman. It won't stop abortion, but it very well could signal a return to the horrific days of coat hangers and poisons, and it gives government the kind of control most people claim to oppose. It takes no mitigating circumstances into account, and offers no measure of hope or encouragement, but instead turns the lives and decisions of women everywhere into a profiteer's dream.
The real shame is that many Oklahoma legislators will wet all over themselves in their haste to mimic this law, or even make one that's worse. There are some at the statehouse who would impose the death penalty for any woman getting an abortion, or any doctor providing one. Such people aren't merely pro-fetus; they're pro-death, which makes them evil.
There are better ways to end abortion, and those with the intestinal fortitude to champion these ideas should step forward, bringing with them the carrot of hope for women, instead of the stick of punishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.