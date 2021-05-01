Tahlequah has always had an outstanding fire department, with a succession of excellent chiefs. That continues to be true today, although the crews and leaders face unprecedented challenges their predecessors could hardly have imagined.
The Daily Press "institutional memory" goes back to the mid-'80s, and starting then with Sam Pinson, on to Robert Frank and Bob Adrian, most recently Ray Hammons, and now, Casey Baker - local residents have been exceptionally lucky. At least in the past 35-plus years, there has never been a time when TFD didn't maintain an open-door policy, answerable to the public, welcoming children at the firehouses, and sending firefighters out on rounds to educate and enlighten.
Through the midst of the greatest public health threat in a century, these firefighters stepped up to serve their community. Fire Chief Casey Baker and Assistant Chief Mark Whittmore saw an increase in the number of requests for assistance with emergency medical calls, many due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so about 16 firefighters completed Emergency Medical Responder training. Firefighters juggled shifts to fill in for one another when COVID struck, with several canceling vacations and other activities to fill the gaps. They adapted to the pandemic by hosting the first online class for up-and-coming firefighters so they could get the critical training they need. Some of Tahlequah's veteran firefighters were among the instructors.
On the technical side, TFD has begun to generate new revenue sources and implemented fee scales that not only bring in funding through occupancy licenses, but make the community safer by ensuring city infrastructure is up to code. They help with insurance collections, dispensing ISO information, and inspections. With the threat of funding cuts always looming, the value of proactive measures cannot be overestimated.
As for Baker, he is a worthy successor to Hammons, and it's a good thing. He went about three months without an assistant chief after Hammons retired, and TFD worked with only 16 full-time firefighters throughout the pandemic. TFD has also persevered with far fewer volunteers than it should. A comparison would show TFD is understaffed for the area's population and growth; many towns with 12,000 residents have 20 or more full-time firefighters and at least 20 volunteers. So, despite its modest size, TFD is protecting a city of around 16,000 with the state's fourth-largest university; two hospitals and a large outpatient health center; Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the country; plus the river, the lake, and much more. Plus, TFD crews go outside the city limits on many "mutual aid" calls, helping rural VFDs with wildfires, structure blazes, car crashes, water rescues, and more.
How do we know all of this? Over the years, Tahlequah Daily Press staffers have been allowed to observe the work of firefighters first-hand. We've been invited to take photos, and been given every detail we've asked for. We've listened as intricate procedures were explained, and we've been provided with all the fire runs so readers can stay informed; these we publish every day. We don't even have to ask; the firefighters understand that communication with the public is part of its job.
TFD is one of our finest assets, though it often doesn't get the credit it deserves, overshadowed by several fine law enforcement agencies. TDP couldn't be more proud of this institution, with its history of outstanding service, bravery, and solid commitment to the community. We can't imagine anyone who doesn't share the view that Baker and his team are true heroes. If there are such people, we're not too sure their opinions - whether uninformed or self-serving - should count.
