The Tahlequah Fire Department ought to be congratulated for the creative thinking that brought in national publicity. And naysayers on social media are missing the point.
The makers of Ragú pasta sauce took notice when the firefighters did a spinoff on the “Cook Like a Mother” TV commercials. The TFD video, appearing on TikTok, prompted the company to send 792 jars of sauce to enhance the local project, which means cooking meals at the firehouses.
Non-readers who lurk about the social media pages of newspapers can always be counted on to complain. The same folks who ask, “Don’t you ever print any good news?” are among the first to pick apart that good news when it comes to fruition. Among the negative queries here: “Why are they sitting around cooking spaghetti when they should be putting out fires?” “I know {insert name} and he’s lazy; why are you giving him publicity?” “Why don’t you tell people how much sugar Ragú contains?” “Are they going to sell that sauce and pocket the money?” Normally, such comments – since they have no practical use and are just mean – would be hidden on Facebook. But it’s worth taking a look at these, because their “authors” should be ashamed of themselves.
First of all, firefighters did the video as part of a team-building exercise, and it worked. The warm attention from the company, plus most locals, is a boost for a local crew that has been on duty during the COVID pandemic. They, like health care workers and law enforcement officers, are putting themselves at risk every time they answer the call of duty.
Second, a blaze isn’t raging at every moment. Some folks don’t understand how these crews are staged, or how the shifts work. They also seem to believe firefighters don’t have a right to have meals when they’re on duty. Perhaps, instead of cooking at the station, these curmudgeons would prefer the firefighters go to a restaurant and possibly miss a call.
Third, a public claim that someone is “lazy” is uncalled for, even if the person who makes it has proof. And even if a certain person isn’t as motivated as some, what about the hard-working teammates? It seems reasonable to wonder whether the critic could also qualify as “lazy,” and it doesn’t take much online research to determine that’s a strong possibility.
Fourth, the sauce may have more sugar than nutrition experts deem healthy, but so what? Not many of us consume healthy food 100 percent of the time, and the few who do are probably not the kind who would publicly ridicule others.
Fifth, the firefighters aren’t going to pocket any money. As they’ve stated, they are planning a fundraising spaghetti supper this spring, with proceeds benefiting the Professional Firefighters Local 4099 tragedy fund. What better charitable endeavor could they find besides helping colleagues who have been injured in the line of duty, as well as their families?
Those who always look for something to criticize need to give it a rest, especially when it comes to members of this community who go above and beyond to help others. As individuals, the firefighters may not perfect, but neither are those unhappy people who constantly gripe about everything and everyone else. There may be room for improvement or issues to be addressed, but if there’s a legitimate excuse to demean this particular project, the newspaper and others who care about Tahlequah are having a tough time spotting it.
