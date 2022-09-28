Is anybody really surprised that Tahlequah Farmers' Market was voted the best of its kind in Oklahoma? Anyone who has even driven by the park on a Saturday morning, even without stopping, can see how popular and well-organized it is.
There are many things wrong with our city: a burgeoning homeless population; too many petty thieves; a serious problem with meth and fentanyl; and an overabundance of cheaply constructed buildings by "slum lords" who are powerful enough to go unchallenged in their quest to keep Tahlequah tacky. But there are an equal number of bright spots, and TFM is one of the biggest stars.
Under the able guidance of President Marla Saeger, TFM is a regional gem that has drawn customers, vendors, craftspeople and musicians from all over the region. Among the musicians to take the stage lately is R.E. "Eddie" Glenn, locally known as the last full-time photographer for the Tahlequah Daily Press – back when there was such a thing as a "darkroom." He and other artists have made shopping at TFM – or just hanging out and browsing – a worthwhile diversion.
Folks from Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and even a couple of well-impressed guests from Texas are among those who have dropped by. Several are repeat attendees, with one saying it's become sort of a "weekend diversion more enjoyable than the river." That's a pretty decent compliment, and they may be able to take in some fall foliage next visit, since the downtown market will run through October.
But TFM is more than just a Saturday morning sale. For nine years, organizers have been taking a "mini market" to various elementary schools, mainly targeting third-graders. According to Saeger, many of these kids have never even seen a fresh vegetable, much less eaten one. With the help of "veggie bucks," they can choose their own samples and take them home. Recently, kids at Cherokee Elementary got in on the action with a "smoothie bike," which they pedaled to make an attached blender whir.
It doesn't end there. TFM's Mobile Market will be cruising through the area, with Thursday stops at the OSU Extension Center – and they'll be doing this through mid-November. Vendors will be delivering to that office as a hub, and a trailer will be loaded for delivery. As Saeger told our editor: "This is our pilot so we are going to be testing everything for possibilities." She and others will be doing a deep-dive on the ordering process, and among the offerings will be produce, jams, jellies, spices, salsas, honey, baked goods and more. Makes your mouth water just thinking about it, doesn't it?
If you haven't checked out the TFM this year, make a point of doing that. We've never heard from a soul who didn't like it, and who didn't find something worth buying. Not only is TFM tops in Oklahoma, it's seventh-best in the Southwest, and 75th best in the nation. Let that sink in: Of literally thousands of such endeavors, ours is among the very best. That's another point of pride for our city.
