The old axiom that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong, is an exercise in cynicism. Unfortunately, Murphy's Law is often true, but fortunately, there are usually folks around to save the day -- or at least commiserate with those who are afflicted.
On Christmas Day, when our office was closed, a pipe in the ceiling back in what used to be the press room burst and flooded the entire building. We no longer have a press, so that part of the building isn't used, but when our distribution specialist came in to check on things, he found the mess. The fire department turned off the water, and we had to have our servers turned off by our IT department. On Monday morning, the damages hadn't yet been fully assessed and we were unsure exactly what would happen over the next few days, but we hedged our bets and said it was possible that some subscribers wouldn't get their print editions Thursday. Wednesday's paper is digital only, and if we weren't able to get our servers up (and particularly the computer used to dummy the paper), the e-edition might have posed problems as well.
We did not want to risk the health or safety of our employees by sending them into the office while there was still water on the floor, but we worked as quickly as we could to come up with a solution. Our news staff was prepared to produce copy offsite, so we knew stories would be available on our website, as usual. We asked for patience from readers, and we understood that was a tall order, especially since there were major problems with our digital edition on Saturday, and several people complained. It took several hours to remedy that problem. And because we had to turn off our servers for 24 hours, some of the most current news got "stuck" in there and did not go online immediately.
We explained our situation in social media and our website Monday, and were surprised by the number of people who asked what they could do to help. Some, like the mayor, offered us a temporary location from which to work. Others simply said they understood and would stand by until we got things up and running. About the only issue was another social media outlet that exaggerated our circumstances, saying we would be out of commission for several days, and suggested local readers would have to rely on that site for news. Folks who understand what it takes to generate actual new stories, rather than rumors, knew better -- and they knew we would still be gathering news for them.
So, we wish to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and words in the midst of what shall henceforth be known as the "Christmas flood" at the office. As of Tuesday, all of our servers were back up, but those who have been in the building say the smell would drive Shrek away. So as some folks suggested, mold is a concern. But whatever the circumstances, our staffers are at work, doing what they do best.
Please be assured we value your patronage and will do everything in our power to fulfill our obligation to our community -- no matter what the circumstances.
