Tuesday's presidential primary served up the proof in the pudding in a number of ways. Astute observers saw that Bernie Sanders' devotees - especially the young people who make up his base - didn't turn out as hoped for. In some states, Democratic voters did show up in record numbers, but not in Oklahoma.
It's a foregone conclusion that most Republicans will stay on, as the president calls it, the "Trump Train." That's almost always the case with an incumbent of either party, regardless of his flaws. Democratic voters this cycle, however, seem at extreme odds, and that's a serious problem - not just because unity is needed if they want to defeat Trump, but because it's needed to keep families and friendships intact.
Since Super Tuesday, social media has revealed a trend indicating some Democrats are just as fanatical in their support of a particular candidate as they accuse Republicans of being in their adoration of Trump. At this point, Joe Biden is surging on the Democratic side, so those who preferred another candidate are frustrated, and they vent - sometimes in ways that make Biden look pretty bad. The angst has been heightened by the departure from the race of Michael Bloomberg, and now, Elizabeth Warren.
Trump fans and foes have been attacking one another relentlessly on Facebook since 2015. That's part and parcel of a world created by social media and exacerbated by an increasingly toxic political landscape urged on by its chief purveyors. But even more troubling is watching another Democrat attack a friend for ripping into the frontrunner. This also happens when someone lambastes Sanders or Gabbard, the remaining challengers; inevitably, one of their fans will assail the detractor. The reverse is true, too; those who praise one of the contenders are ruthlessly targeted by other Democrats with different preferences.
It's not just happening at the national level. In other hotly contested races, friends and family of the same political party are turning on one another. It may have started with Trump supporters cutting his most hypercritical naysayers out of their lives, but it has escalated and infected down-ticket races on both sides of the political aisle.
This behavior is lame, if not pathetic - and the trolls are sitting back on their heels, laughing at the chaos they've helped create.
Many on social media have virtually stopped talking politics on their timelines because there's always someone petty enough to snip family ties or friendships at the first whiff of negativity about their idols. But as Americans, we should all be able to criticize politicians without repercussion, and without worrying that friends and family will abandon us. These are scary times, indeed, when people care more about a politician than they do about their own loved ones.
We should avoid directing ire toward others just because they slam a candidate we like and-or praise one we don't. That buys the attacker nothing but alienation, and makes him or her look puerile. Cutting down politicians is OK; cutting down friends for cutting them down, not so much. It's imperative that we keep the discussion civil, so we can all get along after November has passed.
