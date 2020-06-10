When it comes to kudos for the way most Cherokee County leaders have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic, there's plenty of praise to go around.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King upheld the rights of the "kneeling at noon" events at Norris Park to protest the death of another black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota. Mayor Sue Catron has been on hand to speak words of encouragement to participants, especially the young people who are just now finding their voices.
Most business owners, too, should be commended for their cautious approach to reopening. They know the virus is serious, and they know they're taking risks - yet most are doing the best they can to protect employees and customers. That's because they also know they can't be shuttered for much longer, or their businesses will founder. Sadly, that's already happened to a few that simply couldn't weather the devastation wrought by COVID-19.
A special tip of the hat should go to NSU President Steve Turner and Arron Edwards, director of the NSU Fitness Center, known affectionately as "The Fit" by those of us who are members. Fitness buffs have good reason to worry about exposure in such facilities, because surges have happened in other cities. But there's a secondary concern: Many people with autoimmune diseases and other syndromes desperately need to exercise, or their physical and mental health will deteriorate rapidly. For those folks, it might be argued, the inevitability of that deterioration outweighs the risk of exposure to the virus.
Dr. Turner is well aware that many area residents who frequent The Fit have physical conditions requiring them to exercise regularly - and that those folks don't have the equipment they need in their homes. That's certainly true for those who use the indoor swimming pool for therapy (and full disclosure: our executive editor is one of those). For those people, access to the facility needed to happen sooner rather than later.
And NSU has taken the best precautions possible, under the circumstances. Staff members - mostly young students - are constantly on the move, cleaning and sanitizing, under Arron's watchful eye. They're wearing masks, and they've placed signs encouraging social distancing and other protocols. When they know the identity of members, they sign those folks in themselves, rather than asking them to approach the counter. They ensure that a limited number of people are using equipment in any given area at one time.
That's a bit of a problem with the pool. For now, it's only open in the morning, and only 10 people at a time can be in the pool. That creates a dilemma for those whose schedules require them to swim laps at the same time as the water aerobics class. That class has 50 registered, which means they, too, must take it in turns - in theory, meaning five sessions on class days. Arron has said he needs more lifeguards; several who planned on doing that job moved on when COVID-19 struck. So anyone who's certified and over 18 should give him a call, and maybe he can then extend the pool hours.
It's easy to be cynical these days, but many Tahlequah residents seem to be clustering together to form a "diamond in the rough" of Oklahoma - and indeed, of the country as a whole. We're proud of them.
