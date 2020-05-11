Many people today are "sheltering at home" by employer or doctor mandate. Others stay put more often than they want because the places they'd like to go are closed. Either way, those who aren't among the "essentials" or haven't been recalled to work appear to have a little more time on their hands than usual.
Many are spending that extra time planting gardens or trying out new recipes in the kitchen. Some, however, need to invest that time in reading the dictionary.
COVID-19 is not a "hoax," any more than climate change is. It's possible to believe either of those phenomenon is touted by scientists or other experts as being more serious than it really is. We can also disagree on the best way to handle it. But most of us don't have the education or expertise to render a definitive judgment, and to label it as a "hoax" is a slap in the face to those who have suffered and died.
Merriam-Webster defines a hoax as something designed "to trick into believing or accepting as genuine something false and often preposterous." Often there is a humorous element involved. There's nothing funny about COVID-19, though, and there's nothing "false" about it, either – so there's no reason to try to trick anyone about the havoc it's wreaking.
The COVID-19 pandemic is serious, indeed, so it's difficult to understand how anyone could deny its existence or cover over the fact that many have died. Were it not grounded in reality, officials of all political stripes would be decrying it. It's true that politicians have different responses to it, and some think the damage to the economy through widespread business closures will be worse than the effect on public health. The same is true for the public. But even though President Trump initially called the virus a "hoax" – inaccurately – he's singing a different tune now that some in his administration have contracted it.
Social media is a bastion of ignorance and self-serving lies, and it has encouraged a number of naive people – and those not well-read in terms of science and other matters – to accept an unlimited string of conspiracy theories as fact. Yes, some conspiracy theories do turn out to be rooted in some facts, albeit ones that have been warped and exaggerated beyond measure.
Bill Gates did not cook up the virus in a garage like the place where he worked on Microsoft, just so he could make money off of a vaccine to which he owns a patent. Hillary Clinton did not sneak in a bottle of the virus and pour it on the pizzas in that restaurant extremists claim was rife with child-trafficking at her behest. Trump didn't cause it, either, though some would argue his administration's slow response has exacerbated the situation. Almost all experts agree that while the Chinese may have been studying the virus, they didn't cook it up to kill us. After all, it killed them first.
A women commenting on the Daily Press Facebook page used as her evidence that COVID-19 was a hoax the "fact" that the virus is more rampant in Democratic states. It makes no sense as a Democratic-led conspiracy. Why would the blue state people, as the old saying goes, relieve themselves in their own backyards? Wouldn't it make more sense to go after the red states? Whom will we believe, the scientists or our irrational neighbor?
It's incumbent upon all of us who educate ourselves about current events and other matters of global interest to help tamp down crazy theories among our loved ones. Otherwise, the so-called "Russian trolls" – and everyone else with bad intent – will have already won.
