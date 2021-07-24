Do you trust your primary care physician? If you don't, you need a new doctor. And if you still think COVID-19 is a hoax, or that the vaccine is part of a Deep State effort to kill Americans, you need to talk to that doctor immediately.
There may be reasons why you shouldn't get a vaccination, but they won't be the ones you've heard on extremist media outlets. And for those tempted to read "conservative" outlets, think again. Fringe leftist sources are just likely to push conspiracy-based theories about vaccines.
If Americans have come to the point they no longer trust those in the science and education fields, we've come to a dangerous crossroads. Those who take a look back at world history will see that disregard for "intelligensia," much like pride, comes before a fall. But take that look quickly, because if certain politicians have their way, all the unpleasant aspects of history - at least, as they pertain to the U.S. - are about to be whitewashed to avoid offending the very people who, for the past few years, have been bleating that anyone aggrieved by racist epithets must be a "snowflake."
With the rise of the Delta variant of COVID, even many earlier naysayers in the political arena have come around, and are urging constituents to at least consider getting shots. Among those is Sen. Mitch McConnell, and he has lately been joined by pundits like Fox News' Sean Hannity. While he made it "very clear" he never told anyone to get vaccinated, Hannity also said: "It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. ... I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination."
That may be enough for many among the reticent, who can be forgiven for their suspicions. With a blizzard of misinformation hitting them in the face every day on social media, it's difficult for average folks to know whom to believe. When doubts linger, they lean toward those who think like they do politically - and unfortunately for many normally discerning Americans of both conservative and progressive stripe, some of the people leading the charge on their behalf are certifiable.
New leaders are needed in both camps, but since that won't happen anytime soon, Americans must do the best they can with the information they're given by those in the health and medical professions, who have little to gain - and far more to lose - by speaking out. They are being bombarded with death threats and harassment of their families just for stressing the seriousness of this virus. Journalists aren't among those professionals, though they, too, are under threat from people who want them to shut up about COVID-19. That won't happen, because a public health emergency is among the "news" the media are obliged to cover, just as medical personnel are obliged to treat it, with urgency and compassion.
Fingerpointing is counterproductive, because it doesn't matter right now how the virus got here. What matters is, it is here, and it has evolved - and will continue to do so. That's how viruses work. Scientists also understand how human immune systems work, which is why the vaccine - perhaps coupled with continued mask wearing and other precautions, depending on the circumstances - is the best tool in our arsenal for the moment.
We must all do what we believe is in not just our own best interests, but in the best interests of the community around us. While a government mandate may be over the top, strongly urging people to at least contemplate the shot is pragmatic; that type of data-based encouragement is the purview of a true leader. It's incumbent upon the rest of us to give it some thought, unclouded by the rhetoric of those with political motives and the hysteria of detractors and fear-mongers. Challenge those folks dispersing questionable information; ask for proof that those who have taken the vaccine are dying in piles. The media is seeking that evidence, too, and so far, nary a snippet has been found, though there are many who have taken the shot but got sick, anyway. Still, well more than 90 percent of those getting the Delta variant, so far, are unvaccinated.
Still not persuaded? Maybe this factoid will help: Donald Trump got the shots, though for his own reasons, he's not touting it. That should be good enough for his followers.
