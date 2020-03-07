When Cherokee County voters finished casting ballots in the presidential primaries, many had a question on their minds, based on what they knew was happening in other counties: Why didn't they get to decide whether liquor stores could sell alcohol on Sundays?
Turns out, they probably could have - if only someone had mentioned it to the Cherokee County Commissioners. And now that what some perceive as an oversight has been brought to light, it's likely area voters will see the question on a ballot this year, possibly as soon as the June primary.
Back in 2015, former Gov. Mary Fallin signed a measure that would give counties the ability to vote on options for liquor sales. A year later, Oklahomans opted by a wide margin to allow the sale of wine and high-point beer in grocery and convenience stores. Almost all grocery stores favored the move, but liquor stores - about to face new competition - weren't happy about it.
Then, in 2018, locals asked the commissioners to sign off on a ballot measure to allow liquor-by-the-drink sales on Sundays. Again, restaurants and clubs were enthusiastic, and the commissioners complied - and voters passed that, too. There's no real reason why they wouldn't agree to let voters decide whether liquor stores can hawk their products on Sunday.
It's a mystery why liquor store owners didn't ask the commissioners for their nod. All three - District 1's Doug Hubbard, District 2's Mike Brown, and District 3's Clif Hall - said they were OK with voters making such a decision. In fact, Brown pointed out that right now, the playing field is uneven. Since wine and beer constitute the main Sunday sales for in-home consumption, liquor store owners are shut out of the opportunity to compete for customers.
Some local residents may be reticent about Sunday liquor sales, because their faith traditions frown upon drinking alcohol. But ironically, many of those folks also champion a free market and minimal government interference, and when the law prohbits the sale of certain products on a particular day of the week, that doesn't mesh with the typical capitalistic mindset. But most folks will heartily embrace a more relaxed law. A poll on the Daily Press Facebook page shows between 85 and 90 percent would approve.
There are two other issues, though: For one, an individual could go to a restaurant and presumably drink as many alcoholic beverages as he'd like, and then endanger other drivers on his way home. Sunday liquor store sales would add another component to make it more palatable - and less expensive - to drink from the privacy of one's own home. Second - and perhaps more importantly - if a consumer wants to buy liquor on a Sunday, he can now drive across the boundary to Muskogee County, and shop to his heart's content. That means local businesses are losing revenue to their competitors across the county line.
Local liquor retailers should formally ask the commissioners for their help, and the commissioners have no reason not to comply. That means Cherokee County may take another step into the 21st century, and give residents what they clearly want.
