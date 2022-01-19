Area residents who continue to exhibit a cavalier attitude toward COVID-19 should think a little less about their personal liberty, and more about how their behavior is affecting people who might be called upon to save their lives.
Law enforcement officers are among those hit hardest by what could accurately be described as a "plague." Next week, the Tahlequah Daily Press will have some details on that. So far, none have died, but that could be coming. By the end of 2020, with the pandemic having set in during the first quarter, COVID was the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers in the United States. That's according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
And 2021 was no better, with 457 officers dying in the line of duty. Of that number – at the local, tribal, state and federal levels combined – 301 lost their lives to COVID. That counts as "in the line of duty," since the officers were directly exposed to the virus while doing their jobs. Sometimes, the exposure was deliberate. Everyone has read reports – including in TDP – of cops who were threatened by a suspect claiming to have COVID. Other times, those having contact with officers knew in their hearts that they were infected, but since they had loudly downplayed the seriousness of it, they never mentioned it, and the cop paid the price.
That same small group of deniers – who blast TDP every time a report on COVID infections or deaths is published – will shrug off these latest numbers. That's just another ploy by the media to cause public hysteria, they'll claim. What is COVID, after all, in comparison to the numbers taken by felony assaults (84, with 62 of those from gunshots), traffic incidents (58), along with heart attacks, strokes and illnesses associated with 9/11 – still, after all these years! There were also beatings, drowning and stabbings, and even a tornado death.
What about health care workers? Some sources report that as many as 180,000 across the globe have been taken by COVID, while others offer a number more like 115,000. Locally, the numbers aren't certain – or if they are, TDP hasn't been provided with them, possibly due to HIPAA – but several have died from COVID. And more than a few have reported that thanks to social media, they've recognized a few of the loudest naysayers when they've showed up in the emergency room or doctors' offices. One nurse said that without exception, the COVID scoffers she treated tried to buck the line, or loudly demanded special privileges. Another reported being spit upon by a COVID sufferer when she didn't immediately tend to him. That's sickening, and it speaks to the mark of professionalism of these medical workers that they don't just cast these bullies into the parking lot.
Teachers, too, have died, because of exposure to children whose parents have told them to exercise their "freedom" and not wear masks. To be fair, some teachers have infected their peers. At least one educator in this area died after what a spouse insists was exposure to a "science denier" with COVID. Ironically – or perhaps not – the person who spread the virus is fine.
Those who believe COVID is part of a conspiracy can maintain that attitude, but they should think long and hard before they publicly ridicule the virus or those who have suffered through it, or died. These are the folks on the front lines, risking their lives every day, with precious little thanks from too many people. Human kindness goes a long way, especially with it comes to survival. This isn't politics – or at least, it shouldn't be.
