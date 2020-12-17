Every year, people who love animals and who advocate for their well-being issue their pleas – and every year, countless people ignore them. And due to COVID-19, the situation might be even worse in 2020.
Most folks have pets, and they do their best to care for them. But pets aren't for everyone, and young children or adults who are either irresponsible or don't have time to spend with animals shouldn't have them. Yet every year, well-meaning friends and relatives give animals as Christmas presents, without thinking much about what the future will hold.
An animal is a commitment, whether it's an ostrich, a horse, a cat or a cocker spaniel. Animals rely on humans to care for them, and when that doesn't happen, the animal may go feral, or more likely, it will die. If it's lucky, it will wind up in a non-kill shelter, waiting for someone else to come along and adopt it.
As volunteers with the Humane Society of Cherokee County will affirm, they deal with the situation every year. A puppy is given to a child for Christmas, and within months or even weeks, the novelty wears off. The owner may forget to feed and water the pup, and house-training it becomes a major chore. Or it becomes a full-grown dog, and isn't quite as cute anymore. Eventually, the family dumps the dog, usually in a rural area, or tries to foist it off on friends.
No one can really know the mind of a dog or cat, but humans can certainly imagine how they'd feel if they were suddenly abandoned. What did they do to displease the "family"? The answer is never forthcoming, but volunteers who work with shelter animals can tell you that the animal feels dejected, depressed, and even fearful and paranoid – especially if it has been abused. Sometimes it takes a very long time – and a lot of love and attention – to make the animal trust another human being. Sometimes, that never happens.
COVID-19 has brought about isolation for almost everyone, and in some cases, it is almost unbearable. Animal rights advocates fear that this could spur the giving of pets for Christmas, to keep quarantined individuals "company," or to give them something to do with their spare time. That is precisely the wrong reaction.
Some folks have, indeed, chosen to use this period of time to work with animals in a productive way, perhaps giving a home to one that wasn't wanted by its previous owner. That's all fine and well. But gift-givers should never make assumptions that those on the receiving end would welcome a pet, or be able to cherish it in the manner necessary. This is one of those cases where it is not necessarily better to give than to receive.
Think about it first, and discuss it. A dog is not a video game, and a cat is not a new sweater. Inanimate objects can be thrown away when they've worn out their welcome. That should never be the fate of an animal.
