Last week, Cherokee County residents learned that our district attorney – who also serves Adair, Wagoner and Sequoyah counties – was named Oklahoma's District Attorney of the Year for 2020.
Despite the fact that Jack Thorp has only headed up the District 27 prosecutorial team for three years, the Tahlequah Daily Press nevertheless has one question: What took so long?
Thorp's predecessor, Brian Kuester, was also an exceptional DA. Many local residents will recall seeing both him and Thorp on Discover ID network crime shows, and they did us proud, coming off as educated, eloquent and rock-steady. And they both cut impressive figures in the courtroom. When Kuester was appointed by President Trump to serve as U.S. attorney for Oklahoma's Eastern District, those in the law enforcement, media and business communities knew he was leaving them in good hands. Thorp had been his first assistant, and he was the logical successor.
Thorp is conscientious, cautious and discerning. Like any other prosecutor, he's probably made mistakes, but he takes his role seriously, and is happy to have it. It's obvious to anyone who's had dealings with him that he loves what he does, and that his first and foremost concern is meting out justice for those who have been wronged. Yet he agonizes over the nuances of being "fair."
He's also very human, and very kind. Those who know him will say he has soft side that would bely the usual hard-nosed reputation of a prosecutor. He admitted he was nervous when he first appeared on TV. He grieves for those he can't help, and for those he has lost – like, for instance, Donn Baker. And it's critical to note that Thorp quickly returns phone calls, texts and emails from the TDP and other media. He understands and appreciates a free press, and goes the extra mile to comply with the Open Records Act. That stands in direct contrast to the behavior of many elected officials these days – at least, at his level. He also knows he's always under the microscope, and if he does anything wrong, he'll have to face the criticism. And he can take it.
One of the most positive aspects of Thorp's character is that he's not partisan the way too many officials are. He may be registered Republican, but he looks at every case and every person – Democrat, Libertarian or otherwise – through the same lens. You wouldn't know his party if he didn't have to run on a ticket. He takes quite literally the phrase, "...and justice for all."
TDP offers our hearty congratulations to this true servant of the people – another source of pride for our little corner of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.