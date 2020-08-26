If leaders are going to set a standard they expect the rest of the population to follow, they ought to adhere to it themselves.
That means religious leaders who preach abstinence and fidelity shouldn't be caught with their pants down with people other than their spouses. It means wealthy politicians who want to raise taxes should be first in line with their checkbooks. And it means a sauce cooked up in a pot to spoon over a roasting goose should be suitable for serving with a gander.
Therefore, it stands to reason that those who push face coverings for the general population should be the first to don masks anytime they are out in public. That includes anyone who criticizes the bare-faced on social media, quotes doctors and scientists who tout the virtues of masks, proposes or votes in favor of mask mandates, or insists that all his or her employees or co-workers wear them.
Masks are not comfortable, although many area residents have adjusted to them – and even embraced them as fashion accessories – for the safety of other people, if not their own. But community movers and shakers ought to know that when they are especially vociferous about any subject, detractors are going to watch their every move for signs of hypocrisy. That's the case with the mask issue.
The Daily Press has received several emails and private messages on social media including photos of community leaders attending events with large crowds – and there's not a mask to be seen among them. Social distancing is not in evidence, either; people in photos are packed closely together, all smiles, and celebrating whatever occasion or event that has drawn them together.
The failure – or refusal – to wear masks is not the issue here. It's the hypocrisy of those who insist upon a mandate for others but are not willing to follow it themselves.
Some mask-free folks attending large-scale events would defend themselves by insisting that everyone present had been social distancing until then, or that they know the behavior patterns of those with whom they associate. However, if a crowd numbers a couple of hundred, that claim is ludicrous. One cannot possibly know where all the other attendees of a concert, celebration or other experience have been, what they've done, and to whom they've been exposed.
Even so, many would say that's their business, and their chance to take. They may even add that at least when others can view the "party pics," they can judge whether to hang around with people in the photos. That's been a legitimate argument all along – that all people must do what they can to mitigate their own risk, without foisting their logic upon others.
Tahlequah has a mask mandate now, for better or for worse, and the enforcement of it is complex and nuanced. But those who rallied the hardest for the ordinance need to take their own advice and "mask up!" After all, others are watching – in a few notable cases, hundreds of others.
