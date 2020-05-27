In the past few years, there's been a crusade among the public for media giants to tamp down "fake news," and rightly so. While newspapers are held to legal standards and can get successfully sued if they print lies, defame someone's character, or invade the privacy of a person who's not a public figure, social media platforms seem to be a free-for-all.
It's ironic, then, that when the nation's top leader is guilty of spreading "fake news," he pledges to shut down social media – a blatant violation of the First Amendment and a reach for the golden ring of dictatorship.
Lately, Twitter and Facebook have tried to curtail "fake news" and root out "trolls" from foreign countries, determined to destroy the U.S. That's not a paranoid statement; 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have a mountain of evidence about these miscreants. But the moment social media platforms announced they were reining in the bad seeds, those who either believe the lies or support their dissemination for personal reasons cried foul, and leveled allegations of "censorship." They seem to forget that as private businesses, Twitter, Facebook and the others have the right – and the obligation – to adhere to the standards mainstream media must follow. And the fact is, mainstream media – though they make errors, and sometimes egregious ones – do respect civil law. They don't want their budgets wiped out by a lawsuit, which has happened countless times.
Yet some people who clamor for a halt to "fake news" are speaking out of both sides of their mouths. When Twitter began earmarking fabrications, there was no real outrage until it flagged President Trump's tweet, which asserted there is "NO WAY" an election with mail-in voting will be legitimate. Only his most avid fans would buy that nonsense; both Republicans and Democrats involved in the voting process insist his claim is untrue. Trump didn't stop there, though; he advanced the outrageous falsehood that the governor of California is "sending ballots to millions of people, no matter who they are or how they got there." California is sending applications, not ballots, though it's possible the president doesn't know the difference.
Experts say there are many ways to ensure ballot security, but that's not the point. Trump wants voting more difficult, not easier; he has said publicly that a smaller turnout benefits Republicans – and by extension, his own bid for re-election. Trump feels if the COVID-19 pandemic keeps more voters from the ballot box, he has an advantage over Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen or presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
Most politicians, caught with their figurative zippers down, issue a mea culpa, but Trump responded by threatening to shred the Constitution in a tweet: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."
Who are these "silenced" conservatives? The TDP Facebook and Twitter platforms boast a number of regular conservative contributors, as well as far-left ones, and as long as they don't descend into personal attacks upon other individuals, they are always allowed their say. This is true for the social media networks of every newspaper.
The saying, "What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander" is increasingly applicable in today's dog-eat-dog world. But for those familiar with media law and the Constitution, it's simple: For Twitter to hold Trump's feet to the fire for truth is appropriate and necessary; for Trump to threaten to shut social media down for that is censorship. All Americans, of whatever party, should stand against such threats to our liberties. Sadly, the folks who shout against private businesses that set standards will likely let crickets speak for them over government intrusion.
