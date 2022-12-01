Many area residents are troubled by the closing of Hope House, which since 1989 had been providing temporary shelter for families that had found themselves in dire straits. The late, great Doris Hinds was one of the movers and shakers behind the project, which was coordinated through that group and the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
The timing for the loss of this service couldn't be much worse. Cherokee County has a burgeoning homeless population, with many finding themselves in this desperate circumstance through no fault of their own. And domestic issues, including battering and other forms of abuse, continue their endless plague.
Because those two societal problems often go hand in glove, there's reason for optimism that the mission of Hope House will continue. The county commissioners have given a rock-bottom-priced, semi-permanent lease on the building to Help In Crisis. It would be difficult to name an agency more worthy of the former Hope House facility on Vinita.
Hope House was unique in that it allowed married men and women, with their children, stay in the same room. Those served were expected to seek gainful employment and strive, with assistance, to get back on their feet. In the meantime, they received emergency food, clothing, household items, and more, oftentimes including shelter at local motels.
HIC is a little different; its shelter is specifically for women and their children who have escaped a horrible cycle of abuse. But Executive Director Laura Kuester and her staff are more than capable of expanding their services.
According to District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall, Hope House's closure was prompted by the sudden retirement of Laura Garner, its director for more than 20 years. Her daughter, Taelor, stepped in temporarily to fill her shoes until extant grants ran out; the commissioners continued funding two salaries and leased the building to the agency. The commissioners didn't explain precisely why they decided to ask Hope House to vacate, but there's reason to hope - pun definitely intended - that some form of its mission will continue under the auspices of HIC.
That's what Taelor and Laura, who recently spoke to TDP, would like to see happen. They explained that the need for those particular services has increased every year, especially after COVID arrived. Kuester is well aware of this situation, and although she hasn't been specific about what HIC plans to do with the facility, she called it "the most generous and biggest gift the organization has ever received." She did say enhancement of shelter services was in the offing - and that could mean a focus on intact families. It could also mean victims who need a longer time to get their lives back on track will have more options.
Whatever happens, TDP will keep up with it, because HIC has long been one of our favored charitable organizations for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that it has literally saved the lives of more than a few members of our own staff over the years. We're confident that Kuester will come up with a plan that will benefit those who need the most help, as well as the entire community.
