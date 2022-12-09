The escalating danger with social media should be apparently to just about everyone in America right now. Many people agree that something has to be done to hold social media sites just as accountable as the traditional media when it comes to libel, defamation of character, and invasion of privacy.
Unfortunately, recent events have proved that while people are OK with putting the thumbscrews on those whom they consider their political opposites, they squall like scalded cats if the shoe is on the other foot.
Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order banning the TikTok app from use by state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices, including cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity. The governor said he did this in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by TikTok, along with dissemination of users' information within the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
Social media is not innocuous, as those not intimately familiar with these platforms may believe. While it does improve connectivity among people, it also drives them away from in-person contact. TikTok itself is an app featuring short-form videos on various topics, including dancing, cooking, tips, news, jokes, and more, including inflammatory and fabricated material.
Gov. Stitt has reason to despise TikTok. A quick perusal of the hashtag "Kevin Stitt" on the platform brings up several videos talking about his son, John Drew Stitt, who was recently in the spotlight over allegations he possessed alcohol as a minor. Material about Hunter Biden's laptop is also abundant, though, as are screeds about practically every politician and their families. Some may be true, and some may not, but the possibility that anyone is being unfairly maligned is a secondary, though less serious reason, for imposing some restrictions.
Northeastern State University, of course, was among the entities told it had to scrap TikTok. And while most experts agree Stitt has a right – some would say an obligation – to take such action, there's a legal question as to how the situation will unfold when it comes to forcing people with private electronic devices to remove the TikTok app if they receive a stipend for using that device as part of their job.
Here and in other situations, national security must be balanced with personal liberty, but as Mr. Spock of "Star Trek" fame said, the needs of the many generally outweigh the needs of the few. While there may be no irony in that concept, there's certainly a big slice of it on another front – and that has to do with political hypocrisy as it continues to corrupt the American landscape.
Few people in Oklahoma have complained loudly about Stitt's action, but it seems fair to wonder how the "freedom fighters" would react if the mandate had come down from a Democratic governor, or better yet, President Biden. That's a reaction we feel is easy to predict.
