Baby, it's cold outside - and even though long-time Okies may be used to this ever-changing weather, not everyone is.
There's an old joke that insists Okies can't drive on snow or ice. In fact, it's no joke; many of us can't. And that's not good news for law enforcement officers, EMTs and other emergency personnel who have to tend to the resulting crashes.
Even though texting and driving is now illegal in Oklahoma, many people still do it. If you see someone swerving back and forth in front of you on the highway, chances are good that once you pass the "weaver," you'll see him thumbing a cell phone with one hand, driving with the other - and only half of his attention on either function. While a garbled text message might not be deadly, a vehicular crash certainly can be.
Add to the recipe the fact that most Okies refuse to turn their steering wheels into a slide, and we get appointments with hospital emergency rooms, insurance adjustors and funeral homes. This is not the way most people would choose to end a drive to work or leisure - especially with the holiday season approaching.
The best advice anyone can give is to slow down. Even if there doesn't seem to be ice on the highway, there very well may be some on bridges and overpasses. And "black ice" can't be seen by drivers, no matter what time of the day. Even though Cherokee County commissioners are pretty good about getting sand or salt on the roads when inclement weather comes through, the crews still can't save some people from themselves.
Cut your speed. Don't text. Don't talk on the phone, unless you're hands-free - and even then, it's not such a good idea. Anything that can distract you from the business at hand - getting to your destination - should be avoided. Otherwise, you're likely to end up in a ditch, or worse.
Even if you survive, you might not like the insurance premiums that follow. Do yourself, and the rest of us, a favor - and be careful.
