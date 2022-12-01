It's almost time for that jolly old elf to make a list, and check it twice. And we have no doubt that there are so many good boys and girls in Cherokee County, it's going to take Santa a long time to figure things out.
The Tahlequah Daily Press can help, though. We're distributing premade Santa letter forms to area elementary schools, for students in the lower grades. The TDP has published letters to Santa every year since the paper of that name made its debut in the late '60s, before absorbing another older publication. In our morgue, we've found copies of those papers from the 1920s that included letters to Santa!
Back in the old days, we typed the letters ourselves before placing them on a newspaper page. The modern project offers the option of allowing TDP staffers to scan in letters after youngsters have listed their Christmas wishes on them – in many cases, with accompanying drawings.
Before things get started, we want to make sure all schools have access to the Santa packets. Any that don't should call Dara in our front office, 918-456-8833, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and we'll make arrangements to get them there. Parents can also take action, just in case their child's school doesn't distribute the forms, or if they're home-schooled. We will, within the next week, publish a letter in the paper that can be used as well. Once the forms are distributed to the kids, they should use dark ink, felt tip pens, or another "heavy" type of writing instrument instrument to fill out the letter forms. Crayons will work, but pencils will not.
When TDP receives these letters, we publish them in waves – and in print editions, just in case parents want to save a copy. Local businesses and organizations sponsor these pages, some of which will be in color, and others in black and white. Heather and Joe are still rounding up sponsors, so anyone who wants to be part of the project should call them at our office. Sponsors have their logos prominently displayed on the letter pages.
The deadline to receive letters in our office is Dec. 12. Anyone who can't make that deadline for good reason should give us a call so we can make arrangements to save space in a future edition. All letters will be published by Dec. 22; after all, we need time to route the letters to the North Pole after we publish them!
So parents, get the kiddos started on this cheery, heart-warming project – a time-honored tradition from your local newspaper. If you have questions, just call!
