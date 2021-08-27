Have you thanked a teacher lately? If not, you should. And while you're at it, you might thank a school administrator, support staff, and school board members. Few people are undertaking the challenges these folks face on a daily basis.
Not many of us would like to literally have the lives of hundreds of children in their hands, yet educators and peripheral school staffs do just that. While many teachers wear masks, and even some students, there are unruly parents in every bunch who discourage their kids from doing the right thing. Not only are these parents endangering the lives of their own children, but they are putting other children, as well as school employees, at risk.
Although many local residents have said they oppose mandated vaccinations for the general population, a few have suggested a different set of rules should apply to people who work in public education. Many children are too young to even have a choice as to whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and then, at least three teenagers have reported that while they would like to get the shots, their parents won't let them, for one reason or another. And since their parents won't get shots, either, they are concerned they might pick up the virus from somewhere, and pass it around.
Most schools are doing the best they can to keep their doors open, and students getting through the semester in as normal a fashion as possible. It isn't easy. With Gov. Kevin Stitt and 80 percent of the Legislature refusing to acknowledge the efficacy of masks – or at least, refusing to admit it's the best we have unless vaccines are to be mandates – many teachers and students are taking a chance, every single day, that they will contract COVID-19.
A few high-profile individuals in the region claim that the media's reporting on COVID numbers and school quarantines and closures is a deliberate attempt to cause panic, but their assertion is preposterous. Should the media instead suppress the news, painting everything magenta to go match the rose-colored glasses worn by certain naysayers? Or should they do the job with which they've been tasked since the founding of this country: To report information the public needs and deserves?
Most school officials believe they're doing the right thing by letting the public know when COVID cases are discovered. Parents can then make personal choices about whether their children may have been exposed, and whether to continue sending them to in-person classes or opt for virtual learning. That's a difficult choice, too, because many parents have full-time jobs and are unable to take time off to supervise their children at home. And many parents believe that the interaction with other kids is essential to developing a well-rounded human being.
All too often, parents are critical of how schools are run, refusing to walk a mile in the shoes of those in the education field. They should take time to ponder the motivation for those in the education field – which these days seems very slim indeed. They deserve our gratitude, and the prayer that they and the students they're in charge of remain safe.
