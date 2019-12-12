The 2020 election season could be exciting for some, frustrating for others, and for almost everyone, fraught with tension.
Already, at least three candidates have announced their intentions and are making the rounds. And now is a good time to remind candidates the process for making their announcements in the Tahlequah Daily Press.
The presidential primary - separate from other primaries - is March 3, with early voting starting Feb. 27. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 7. But since it's highly unlikely any locals will be running for president, the focus should be on the primary for county and state offices, which is June 30. Last day to register to vote in that election is June 5.
The filing period for area offices up for grabs is April 8-10, which means those who are running for office will have until Friday, April 17, to submit announcements to TDP. These will include the three state representative posts covering Cherokee County; Senate Districts 3 and 9; plus county offices of District 2 commissioner, court clerk, county clerk and sheriff.
The TPD always publishes free announcements of candidates for political offices in Cherokee County on the front page, provided they fall within our longstanding guidelines. A front-page announcement must not have first appeared in any other publication, digital or print. Any candidate whose announcement appeared elsewhere is still eligible for space, but it will be inside the paper, with placement at the editor's discretion. Candidates can request specific dates of publication, but in no case will releases be published more than two weeks after the filing period, and commitments for dates can be made only when the press releases are in our office. Only one announcement will appear in any given edition, and it's first-come, first-served; only the executive editor or assistant editor can approve dates.
Announcements must be emailed to news@tahlequahdailypress.com. Due to the possibility of error, we do not accept handwritten or typewritten materials. Though TDP does not set a word limit on candidate announcements, we do reserve the right to edit to meet space limitations, as well as for clarity, plus spelling, punctuation and grammatical accuracy. Announcements should focus on the candidate's education, experience, family, credentials, memberships, activities, and why he or she would make a good official. This space should not be used to attack opponents; potentially libelous or defamatory content will be removed.
Writing should be done in third-person format, rather than in first-person. Announcements written in first person will be edited to reflect proper newspaper format, and subjective material will be attributed to the candidate in the form of quotes or paraphrase. Candidates should submit photos of themselves with their announcements. Whereas we prefer the text be copied from a word program and pasted into the email field, photos should be submitted via attachment in jpeg (.JPG) format, in color, and with a dpi of no more than 180. We will only use facial photos of the candidates, rather than family photos, although candidates can feel free to use other types of photos in paid advertisements.
And speaking of ads, the TDP has always been an ideal platform for getting the word out about candidates. In general, candidates for local offices who do at least some advertising in the newspaper fare better with voters than those who don't. Candidates who wish to discuss marketing strategies - both digital and print - can contact Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack during regular business hours.
Good luck to all who have the inclination to serve!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.