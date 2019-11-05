Norman Fisher has been part of the lives of Tahlequah Daily Press employees for decades – as an officer, then as police chief, and finally as county sheriff. Those who have been keeping up with current events since the early 1980s will know about him, too.
Fisher turned in his badge Oct. 31, and it's safe to say he'll be missed by many area residents. Retirement has been a topic he's brought up time and again over the past several years, but nevertheless, many folks were surprised he finally did it. As he confessed, when you've been doing something a long time, it's a hard habit to break.
Many observers would say Fisher has been best-known for second chances – especially for youthful offenders. A number of today's adults credit him for setting them on the straight and narrow when they were teenagers. He always admitted to having a soft spot for young people, and he can take pride – if he will – that he's made a difference in many young lives.
Stepping in to fill Fisher's considerable shoes is Jason Chennault – and if anyone can fill those boots, it's him. Chennault has been in law enforcement for a long time, too, and has earned his stripes with the sheriff's office, starting when Delena Goss was sheriff. Many observers said Fisher was grooming Chennault to eventually take his place, because the latter man could be trusted to hold the reins steady. And indeed, that is what happened. The Cherokee County Commissioners could hardly refuse to give Chennault a position he has so clearly earned.
Chennault wasted no time in naming his own replacement: Capt. James Brown. He, too, is a veteran law enforcement officer, who began working with CCSO in 2006 as a patrol deputy, and he specialized as an investigator in sex offender compliance.
Many Cherokee County residents gauge their opinions on law enforcement officials strictly in terms of how they do their jobs. A certain faction will dislike officers who seem overly zealous; another group will object to officers who seem too "soft" in performing their duties. Public persona is also a factor.
But TDP has another means of judging law enforcement officials, and that has to do with their transparency; their willingness to return phone calls; and their commitment to the community and the people who live here. Officials who try to hide or suppress information are anathema to a country that puts a priority on open records. They are, in other words, an insult to the First Amendment.
Chennault and Brown have not only proved themselves to be skilled officers, they also respect the twin concepts of transparency and open records. They share information when they can – when doing so won't impede the course of an investigation. They take time to answer questions, and to interact with TDP reporters, because they understand the nature of not just their jobs, but ours.
We wish Fisher well in his retirement, and we welcome Chennault and Brown in their new roles. We expect nothing but the best from them.
