Many observers wondered if Johnny Depp was successful in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heart, whether it might mitigate some of the lies politicians trumpet about opponents both with traditional and social media. It's also fair to ask whether the ruling would put the kibosh on the bile spewing forth on social media.
Somehow, we doubt it, because of a fundamental misunderstanding the public has when it comes to the First Amendment. Polls have shown that a startling percentage of people believe they can say whatever they want, no matter how outrageous, without paying a price.
As TDP and other media outlets have pointed out, freedom of speech is not absolute, and legitimate media won't print what they can't back up through official reports, eyewitness statements and other evidence. Printing lies could result in a libel lawsuit, and depending on the judgment of a judge or jury, the settlement could be enough to shut down a newspaper. It's happened before.
But even libel issues don't always go far enough for legal constraints; information that's accurate on its face might be actionable if it irreparably damages the subject, and its revelation serves no purpose other than titillation or humiliation, and isn't necessarily "public record" to which everyone is entitled. There's also the right to privacy, which could also provoke a lawsuit from a private citizen with little public stature.
It's a little surprising that Depp didn't also sue the Washington Post, which printed the material deemed defamatory. He may very well have gotten a judgment against WaPo, but it's likely he was trying to make a point more than trying to score a few million dollars. But what would happen if an individual were irreparably harmed by a screed carelessly published or aired?
A few days ago, a woman went onto the Daily Press Facebook page, and inserted a comment on post after post, asking why the newspaper didn't pursue the story of a local business owner who was behaving improperly with employees. Another person asked the same question on a completely unrelated post, but at least this one didn't mention any names. After removing the unproven allegations and blocking the woman who repeatedly disrupted news threads, TDP explained that although social media users might get away with accusing someone of criminal - or at least highly unsavory - behavior, it's not that simple for "mainstream media."
In this case, no groups of wronged individuals have approached TDP staff with their stories. No police reports or lawsuits have been filed. No complaints with the Oklahoma Human Rights Commission or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have been unearthed. Although we offered information on how victims could go about getting their claims into a legitimate public forum, no evidence of activity has been seen.
When TDP hears rumors of an untenable situation, our staffers are just as outraged as the victims and their family and friends. But newspapers are held to a higher ethical standard, to protect both themselves and the people who stand to be maligned. TDP posed a question to readers: How would they feel if the newspaper published something denigrating about them without any proof, and based on something seen on Facebook? The answer is clear; they'd feel like filing a lawsuit, if not taking physical action.
Newspapers generally aren't beholden to anyone, even advertisers, when it comes to criminal behavior, or activities that make victims of others. They have no problem investigating and publishing the damning facts. But first, they have to make sure the material is, indeed, factual. Anything else is as grave a violation of the human code of conduct as the actions supposedly taken by the individual who's been accused.
