Frustrated drivers in and around Cherokee County may as well hang it up, because they're fighting a losing battle. Our behind-the-wheel bozos are some of the worst in the nation, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
A few months ago, locals began complaining about visitors to the float resorts on Highway 10 parking along the shoulders of the road, or the rights-of-ways. It posed a hazard to passing drivers, they said, and they were right. Unfortunately, when the law is concerned, it's a bit of a gray area. Rights-of-ways are notoriously under dispute by those who have property behind them, and business owners who have very little parking areas push back out of basic necessity. In this case, what we were told by law enforcement officials in terms of reality, and what angry passersby insisted on in terms of technicality, didn't quite jibe.
Deputies and members of the Grand River Dam Authority police force call for courtesy, compromise, and an eye for safety. Unfortunately, river guests - who, it must be said, are often intoxicated before they arrive - don't give a fat rat's patootie about the inconvenience or hazards they cause for others. They are cavalier about their behavior until someone rams their dually when it's parked on the side of the highway. But even then, they blame the other driver, not their haphazard parking.
Until the state sees fit to widen the highway, or at least expand the shoulders, this will continue to be a problem. State officials seem more concerned right now with a smooth ride, since they've intermittently done patching and overlays. And given the sorry condition of Oklahoma's infrastructure, this should come as no surprise to anyone who wasn't born yesterday.
A more localized problem, though, is the tendency of Tahlequah drivers to flagrantly ignore signs. Not a day goes by that some buffoon doesn't sit at the junction of Bluff and Downing, waiting to make an illegal left turn as traffic piles up behind him all the way to the viaduct. The honking of horns and yelled advice from park guests has no effect. There are several other places around town where signs are laughed off, and drivers routinely blow through stoplights, jabbing their middle fingers at anyone who barely avoids ramming them while trying to proceed through the intersection on a green light. And stop signs? Forget it. Many of those were a waste of metal and paint.
TDP often takes calls from people angry at the cops for writing them citations for running red lights - "it was still yellow!" - or disregarding stop signs, with the excuse that "no one was coming from the other direction!" They don't have our sympathies. While getting a ticket for going 5 mph over the speed limit is indeed a bit extreme, cruising through a red light at Downing and the bypass, or holding up traffic on Bluff to get to Love's by the most direct route, is cause for a good hand-slap. Write on, cops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.