Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.