For Oklahomans who have been pushing for an expansion of passenger rail in this state, last Wednesday's action by the House of Representatives might have come as somewhat of a shock. But it's a shock in a good way.
The Legislature has its priorities, and with some notable exceptions among Republicans serving metropolitan areas, and Democrats in more rural pockets of the state, rail service hasn't been among them. This year, for example, concerns have focused on the collapsed fossil fuel market, which legislators stubbornly cling to as the state's prime source of revenue, by a long shot; diversification doesn't seem to be in their mental portfolio. The coronavirus has also laid waste to other tax avenues, and across-the-board cuts could be substantial for all agencies. Plus there's the 35 percent pay raise most legislators – again, with a few exceptions – plan to gleefully accept in November.
Nevertheless, the House managed to unanimously adopt a resolution to support extension of passenger rail service from Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas. That came in the form of House Resolution 1036, by Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City; John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando; and Garry Mize, R-Guthrie. The resolution calls for a partnership between Amtrak and any states through which a line runs. Of course, the resolution sets aside no funding, but it does push for Oklahoma's congressional delegation to work to secure federal funding.
Good luck with that, though. Even if the Legislature manages to get Oklahoma's bunch on board, it's doubtful that they can persuade self-serving types like Mitchell McConnell to their way of thinking. Why would these upper-echelon elites – who fly first class to their destinations of choice – care about a transportation mode that caters mainly to working and middle-class families?
Still, there's hope – if legislators can convince the right people that tourist dollars are at stake. Indeed, in many parts of the country, Amtrak has actually been turning a profit – at least, until the pandemic hit. The Heartland Flyer, from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, is a very popular route. But for travelers with northern or northeastern destinations in mind – like Chicago – it's not always practical to go south to go north. The line to Newton could be a boon not just for tourism, but to business travelers as well.
That's already an option, if you're willing to take a bus from Oklahoma City to Newton in the wee hours of the morning. But only the most dedicated train travelers will accept that inconvenience. But the new extension, according to studies, could show an economic impact of three to one for every dollar spent. The Kansas Legislature understands that, and it's already signed on; in fact, it's already allocated its share of the funding.
Oklahomans of all stripes would do well to put some enthusiastic support behind passenger rail, which is a major part of life for people in every other country but this one. And those who haven't tried it yet should book tickets from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, if not continuing on to Chicago, San Antonio and beyond. You'll be glad you did.
