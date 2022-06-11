The Cherokee Nation's ground-breaking compact with the federal government to manage roads, transit and other related transportation infrastructure is a move to be celebrated across Indian Country.
But some Oklahomans might shrug, and see it as no surprise. After all, the Cherokee Nation has been paying for road and bridge improvements across the 14-county reservation for years and years. So in a way, the compact is just an official affirmation of what the tribe has been doing all along.
Oklahoma's transportation infrastructure is nothing to write home about. As with almost every other measure of success, the state lags behind much of the nation. But, for the most successful area projects, the Cherokee Nation has played a key role, whether through funding or labor. If the tribe hadn't gotten behind the wheel and acted as a driving force, the condition of this vital aspect of life in the state would be far worse. And anything CN can do now will be a major plus for everyone who lives here.
The same is true for public schools, health care and other facets, where Cherokee Nation has stepped in, taken the ball and run with it while the state government floundered. The tribe has offered free COVID testing to non-citizens, and right now, other types of medical screening are available to every adult.
But despite the work the tribe has done, there are still some who don't have CDIB cards - and more than a few who do - who resent the sovereignty and all it implies. They despise the McGirt ruling and roll their eyes when checks are handed to rural fire departments and schools. They object to the tribe making its own decisions and carving out its own path among the rest of the state's residents - something it should have been allowed to do all along.
Recently, on a public Facebook timeline, several locals were bemoaning the McGirt ruling, saying how "dangerous" it is, and how violent criminals are being loosed on an innocent population. Reporting by the Daily Press and other media outlets proves otherwise. A story in the June 10 edition under the Crime Rewind heading is one example.
The most laughable complaint cast blame upon "liberals" for "letting" the Cherokee Nation "take over." Got news: Cherokee Nation had "taken over" long before the State of Oklahoma even existed, but the tribe and its people were stripped of autonomy for decades. That's not a "liberal" illusion; that's fact. And besides, it was no "liberal" justice who led the charge on McGirt. It was Neil Gorsuch, and no amount of history rewriting will erase the fact that he was chosen by President Donald Trump.
As Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin has repeatedly said, what's good for Cherokee Nation is good for all of Oklahoma. It's high time that some naysayers accepted this reality and stopped spreading their hateful rhetoric. It's not a stretch to say that without the Cherokee Nation, this part of the state would not enjoy the success that it does today.
