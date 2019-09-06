When Tahlequah residents look over their shoulders to see what they've left behind, many ought to be ashamed of themselves.
In the Friday edition, a letter from a new local resident was published. She attended some of the Cherokee National Holiday events, and was disgusted by the behavior she saw. Parents didn't hold their children to account for littering and other unruly behavior, and people who attended the parade left garbage along the route.
We can't improve much upon her message, but we'll try – especially since, at this writing, a pile of trash outside a dumpster can be seen from our windows. What are people thinking when they leave their refuse in a public venue for others to pick up, or when they allow their own property to become unsightly messes?
It's an unfortunate fact of life that many people have no pride in themselves, much less in their communities. It doesn't bother them in the least if their neighbors are repelled by overgrown grass on their lawns, or pieces of junk lying around. They don't seem to realize the slovenly appearance of their homes and yards can lower their property values. That might be even less of a concern if the person living in the home is a renter.
This is another of those situations when we can't simply say, "That's someone else's problem," and move on. When visitors come to Tahlequah and see trash strewn all over our streets and in our yards, they may think twice about returning. Business owners planning a relocation to Cherokee County might change their minds, as will those mulling an investment in a home here.
If you think all these things don't have a trickle-down effect that can impact every person in Cherokee County, think again. Without growth, a community stagnates. That threatens jobs for everyone who lives there, as well as our quality of life. And ultimately, even if you are retired or on disability or homeless, you will feel the sting as your community dies on the vine.
That's happening to other towns in this part of the state. Do we want to be like them?
It does take time and trouble, but the mandate is clear for decent human beings: Pick up your garbage. Mow your lawn. Store your tools and junk somewhere that they can't be easily seen from the street. Respect city ordinances; otherwise, you're signaling that you have no self-respect. Business owners should do the same. Some have complained that homeless folks are digging through their dumpsters and leaving messes, and it's not their "fault." Be that as it may, it's incumbent upon the person who owns the property to maintain oversight. The same applies to landlords; if your tenants are trashing the place, make them stop, or show them the door – literally.
It's not enough to wait for community clean-up events; we all must do our small part every single day. It's up to us to put our best face forward – not just to visitors, but to our own people.
