Anytime a new administration takes over a municipality, state or country, changes are inevitable. Some are necessary, but others are unfortunate; those occur when a competent individual is forced out for political or personal reasons.
A handful of Tahlequah city employees have been removed from the payroll recently. If an individual isn't doing a satisfactory job, is publicly controversial, or has a benefits package too cushy for the budget, many observers would agree a separation is in order. That could apply to a couple of employees, and even some who were elected.
Until this week, City Treasurer Lanny Williams had been at his post for 19 years, and was paid $12,000 a year - arguably low, although this elected position is part-time. But for the past several years, Williams has been a burr in the saddle for other city officials, both past and current. That's mainly because, as other officials say, he hasn't been around much.
A former city attorney explained that elected officials can be ousted by the City Council if they have failed to show up to work or to council meetings for extended periods. That was the case with Williams, according to interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, who brought up Williams' absences.
It wasn't the first time. Williams was missing in action in 2018, prompting a similar discussion. When his precise role with the city was questioned last month, Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff acknowledged there had been contention between Williams and the previous administration. A sore spot was some of Williams' investment decisions - actions that fall under his purview, but some in the city suggested favoritism played a role. Ratliff said he had expected some of that controversy to have resolved itself, but it evidently didn't improve Williams' attendance.
He wound up resigning, and it was the right thing for him to do, before the council had to take action. After so many years of service, Williams may have been burned out, and he does have his own busy accounting practice. Whatever the case, if he couldn't give the city the attention required, he needed to ride off into the sunset, and let someone else enter the corral.
On the other hand, Clinton Johnson's abrupt resignation as city planning and development director was a sad turn of events for many who knew how much progress the city has made with his help. No one is perfect, and Johnson didn't claim to be. Indeed, the proposed "road diet" on Downing that would've added a bicycle lane went over like a lead balloon. But even after that idea was scuttled, a handful of people continued to resent its progenitor, and even spread fibs. That wasn't fair, given his other achievements. Nevertheless, Tahlequah's loss is Collinsville's gain, and those who know Johnson's sincerity, skills and qualifications wish him well.
Political or personal reasons are never a good reason for a new regime to sweep out people just because they were hired by its predecessors, but it has happened before over the years, and it probably will again. At least it won't happen without a spotlight shined on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.