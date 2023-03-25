Conversations with area educators have revealed that school districts in Cherokee County pay slightly "better than the state minimum." Sorry, but that's not good enough here, nor is that "minimum" good enough for the teachers of this state.
There was a time when some people mistakenly believed that teachers got to leave their jobs earlier in the day than most people, and groused that they got their summers off. Not many people would make such an ignorant statement these days - at least, not if they've ever had children or grandchildren in the public school system in Oklahoma.
Not only do teachers have to work virtually every evening doing lessons plans, helping students with problems, grading papers and gathering supplies, they must invest in training and other issues during the summer. They must also begin preparing for the fall semester, and that's no easy feat. But what they must put up with in this day and age is almost unbearable, from the standpoint of reasonable and objective observers.
The way certain parents treat teachers is nothing short of abuse. Their petty gripes, irrational demands, and draconian ways of thinking aren't just rooted in fear and bigotry. In fact, they want teachers to raise their own children, while they keep up with the Kardashians, make transactions in back alleys or do other things that prevent them from performing what should be their foremost duty: parenting. Most parents in the working in the "real world" understand the challenges teachers face and are trying to support them, rather than tear them down. They also want their children taught to be independent thinkers, exposed to all aspects of education, and able to read any book they deem suitable to reach those goals.
Parents who have problems with teachers, and who want to use toady politicians to advance their goals of reverting to the Stone Age, ought to pull their kids out of public schools and homeschool them. But of course, they wouldn't want to do that; it would interfere with their own lives. So they insist teachers be held to whatever low, bigotry-infused standards they themselves hold dear, and that those teachers indoctrinate not just their own kids, but all others, into their way of thinking. That includes, but is not limited to, their own religion.
Few politicians are of any help, and the education of Oklahoma's children should be a top priority for voters. Poor treatment of teachers - by politicians determined to elevate private schools from which they can profit - is forcing those teachers to leave the profession in droves. It's too bad the politicians aren't leaving instead. Since that won't happen - they'd have to give up their cushy benefits packages voters provide them - they should be forced to give our teachers what they deserve.
Public education advocates must get involved, and they must be vocal. Otherwise, our state is doomed.
