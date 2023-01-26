Candidates for Cherokee Nation offices are already gearing up to run for office, and if word on the street is reliable, some of the races will be very interesting, and high-profile.
The TDP always accepts candidate announcements for elections, provided we receive them immediately after the filing period closes. We will be accepting announcements for tribal offices through 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 – the day after the filing period closes. Though we've made several earlier announcements, we're still getting inquiries as to how this works.
This is a one-time opportunity for candidates to stand in the spotlight, where a few thousand newspaper readers, nearly 3,900 Twitter followers, nearly 35,500 Facebook followers and countless online readers can get a glimpse into their qualifications and personalities. These generally appear on the front page of a print edition, which means Tuesday or Thursday, since the weekend edition has too much planned for page 1A. There are a few rules:
1. If the announcement is made first in another medium, it is not eligible for the TDP front page, but can run inside the paper. The front page of any paper is reserved for "fresh" news, and items that have already appeared elsewhere are considered "old news" and therefore don't have a place on a front page.
2. We only run one front-page announcement per edition. Occasionally we might run a second announcement on an inside page, with permission from the editor. At a tribal candidate's request, we will run an announcement on the Tribal page in the weekend edition, if it hasn't been published elsewhere, and if no other candidate has claimed the spot.
3. We try to honor requests for specific publication dates, but since most candidates prefer to run in print editions, it would have to be a Tuesday or Thursday. We will also honor front-page requests for the Wednesday or Friday editions, but they are digital only.
4. Tribal offices up for grabs are chief, deputy chief, Tribal Council Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14 and one at-large seat. We will only publish in the paper those candidate announcements for whom Cherokee or Adair County residents can cast a ballot, though upon request, we may put others on our website.
5. Announcements must be turned in by the candidates. We neither write them nor conduct interviews, and they must be written in third-person format. We require a photo of the candidate. We do not allow attacks on opponents, but rather ask candidates to present their own qualifications. We edit for clarity, grammar, spelling, punctuation and to eliminate potentially libelous content.
6. Announcements should not exceed 500 words, so we recommend running them through an online word counter, and they must be sent to us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com in text format only. We do not accept PDFs or images except for photos. They are always due at 9 a.m. the day before they are to publish.
7. Candidates who want to discuss advertising or other forms of publicity should contact our advertising director, Heather Ruotolo, during regular business hours. She can offer bundles that include a number of creative options, including videos. This is an important bit of information, because when a candidate's advertisement appears at the top of the front page, others always ask how this happened. It's paid space, and any candidate may discuss this and other options with Heather.
If you know someone running for tribal office, please pass the word. These policies are firm.
