Yes, Virginia, there is a Halloween – and despite the pandemic, children will be trick-or-treating in Tahlequah this year.
Every year, local parents contact the Daily Press to ask about Halloween protocols and rules set in place by city officials. The calls are especially prevalent when Halloween falls on a Sunday, or some other day that could perhaps interfere with other activities. But COVID-19 set in motion a special set of circumstances that understandably has everyone concerned – parents of trick-or-treaters, and residents of homes that will be welcoming them.
First of all, despite the claims – and perhaps hopes – of some individuals on social media, city officials would hardly be able to "forbid" trick-or-treating. Parents would send their kids out, anyway, and it's highly unlikely that law enforcement officers would be arresting 8-year-old children with buckets of candy. Many leery parents may choose to keep their kids at home this year, but there will be fewer alternative events due to social-distancing protocols.
TDP has already announced a handful of such events, as a quick search of our website will reveal. We've also produced stories on trick-or-treating and special circumstances, but some folks haven't seen them. One woman privately asked for information, and we affirmed there would be trick-or-treating, then pointed her to our website for details. The response was to call us "damn rude." We understand the frustration, but we regret that we don't have time to search our archives for everyone who asks, nor can we always remember the minutiae of individual stories. Therefore, we hope this piece will be passed around by those who need the specifics.
The usual safety measures – wearing reflective and flame-retardant clothing – are in place. City councilors have asked that barricades be erected for the highest-traffic areas, Southridge Road and Oakwood Drive. They will be elsewhere as well – including Bridge Lane and Cedar, South Harrison and East Ross, and Oakwood and East Ross – and most likely will be in place from 5 to 10 p.m.
Trick-or-treating typically begins at 6 or 6:30 p.m. The curfew on Saturday, Oct. 31, is midnight, although few trick-or-treaters will still be collecting goodies at that time. Trick-or-treaters should not approach houses that have their porch lights off. Officials recommend children wear cloth masks under any other costume masks, as an added safeguard against COVID-19, and those handing out treats to children should wear masks as well. Some homeowners have suggested they'll be passing out sanitizer packets with candy.
Parents should make sure their children wash their hands and sanitize often, especially after returning home with their treats. Parents should also supervise the usual sifting through candy piles, and bear in mind that the virus it thought to be able to live for a little while on surfaces. Social distancing when it comes to crowds of other children is also important.
We wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween this year – with a little more emphasis than usual on safety!
