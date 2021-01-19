A few people were disturbed by images this week of National Guard members sleeping on the floor of the U.S. Capitol. As usual, the matter was politicized, which would be laughable if it weren't so disturbing.
Those from the hard right are claiming the troops were being "abused" or misused for purposes for which they weren't intended: to prevent "patriots" from protesting the Biden inauguration. Some from the hard left, meanwhile, made fun of them, implying they weren't taking the matter seriously, are lazy, or even suggesting they were part of the very groups from which they are supposed to defend the Capitol.
The military quickly dispelled the rumors, although it shouldn't have had to. Anyone who has been in the National Guard – or has had a family member involved, like the executive editor of the Daily Press, whose husband was in the Guard for 21 years – knows better.
The fact is, these men and women have been working 12-hour shifts, and had been given a short break. Those in the Guard – or in any branch of military service – have learned to fall asleep within minutes, and literally grab a few anytime and anywhere they can get them. "Cat naps" that might drag others down and do more harm than good are a source of refreshment for most soldiers and sailors.
As far as lying on a marble floor being a form of torture – an assertion made by several rightists who clearly haven't served – those in the uniform would be rolling their eyes. Compared to some of the places these troops have slept when on deployment, the Capitol floor must have seemed like a luxury hotel. In their packs, the troops carry blankets, as well as quilted liners for jackets and other means of making a hard floor more palpable. "Patriots" need not worry that our troops are being treated poorly.
The one concern that might be legitimate revolves around the possibility that "bad actors" might infiltrate the legitimate Guard troops and try to cause turmoil during the inauguration. But all those who are serving are being strongly vetted for ill intent, and as of Tuesday morning, two had been drummed out. More could follow.
Americans need to be more concerned not about what the National Guard is doing and how it's being done, but why these troops had to be dispatched in the first place. This is an unprecedented time and circumstance, and all because so many people bought into a lie, and answered the call to do something about it.
