"There's always light if we are brave enough to see it. There's always light if we are brave enough to be it."
Those were the words spoken after Wednesday’s presidential inauguration by Amanda Gorman, America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. That’s pretty profound, for someone who’s not even 23 yet. "Brave" is the operative word. Repeatedly throughout the ages, the call has come of, “Whom shall I send?” Too few answer with, “Here I am. Send me.”
Whatever else anyone thinks of Joe Biden, It took a great deal of courage for him to submit himself for the presidency. Yes, the stock market seems to be holding strong, and Donald Trump cannot take credit, because Biden's inauguration ushered in a record high around the world. But in other ways, the U.S. is a mess. The pandemic continues to rage – and the lie that the hoax of COVID-19 would magically disappear with Biden's arrival has made fools of hundreds of thousands of naysayers. Many Americans do not have jobs, and are facing foreclosure and eviction. The country has never been divided to this degree in modern history. We’ve alienated allies, embraced tyrants, and shown the world just how nasty we can be.
Who in his or her right mind would want to take the helm? In his own inaugural address, Trump said: “The American carnage stops... right now.” Turns out, he caused more upon his arrival, and “drained the swamp” only to replace it with other creatures.
Trump supporters are understandably disappointed, and many are angry that the majority did not choose to hand him a second term. Some continue to lash out on social media, insisting the election was stolen from him. They don’t understand that if the Democratic Party had that kind of power, it would’ve ensured a solid majority in the Senate, and would not have lost seats in the House. The presidential candidates were on the same ballots in each state as congressional candidates. How could only Trump’s win have been stolen and not that of other Republicans?
The odd narrative that Trump was chosen by God, and the answer to prayers, seems to have gone pear-shaped. Claiming to know God's will is bad enough, but suggesting he was guiding the country through Trump's administration and has suddenly thrown up his hands with Biden is blasphemy to people of real faith, and incomprehensibly ridiculous to others.
Trump supporters have been mocking those who still grieve Hillary Clinton's loss, rightly telling them to “get over it” and responding to hashtagged “not my president” denials by reminding opponents that Trump was, indeed, the lawfully elected president. The irony is not lost on observers that those same people are now declaring Biden is not their president, hollering about fraud, and refusing to "get over it" themselves. They have to get over it, though, if they care about the country. Only the most puerile person would have hoped for Trump's failure. And the same goes for those who now “pray” for Biden to fail.
No one can know whether Biden will be a good president, and his success will likely be judged along party lines. For the truth, we must seek the opinions of outsiders looking in. In other words, the rest of the world, which seems mostly ecstatic at the change. And more and more, it appears to be true with some of the best Republicans in Congress – namely, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and the like. Even Mitch McConnell has acknowledged Trump led his supporters astray with lies.
Whatever one's opinion of Biden, citizens owe it to themselves and their country to give him a chance – the same chance most Trump detractors gave the former president, whether his fans want to admit that or not. The rest of the world is watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.