An impartial observer might view the evolving rift between evangelical Christians and former President Donald Trump as a study in irony. The lyrics from an old Bob Seger tune may come to mind: "I used her, she used me, but neither one cared; we were gettin' our share."
If the feminine pronoun can be applied to the evangelical Christians who were so enamored of Trump in 2016, it's an apt depiction. Now that many high-profile religious conservatives are abandoning their former champion for what they deem to be greener pastures, the president is calling them "disloyal." Some might have another word for it: "hypocrites."
Trump recently spoke with conservative journalist David Brody, and complained about the religious right who have jumped ship. "Nobody has ever done more for Right to Life than Donald Trump," he said. "I put three Supreme Court justices, who all voted, and they got something that they've been fighting for 64 years, for many, many years. There's great disloyalty in the world of politics and that's a sign of disloyalty." Elsewhere, mainly in private, he has opined that the demise of Roe v. Wade damaged the Republican "brand" by taking focus from other topics like crime and inflation.
Trump was right when he said, during a campaign rally back in 2016: "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." He's also right with his more recent observations about disloyalty, and with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe hurting the GOP during the 2022 midterms. Though polls don't carry much weight these days, Trump's courting of the evangelical vote in 2016, and then again in 2020, seems to be less effective for the 2024 race. Some leaders in the religious right have been quoted as saying they can no longer ignore Trump's "flaws," and are looking for a new candidate to carry their banner. For now, it looks like that could be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump has wisely balked on calling for a nationwide ban on abortion, but even if he did so, it might not help. Bob Vander Plaats, a top evangelical leader, said this: "There's a lot of people who share a lot of our similar thoughts but don't want to go on record. You can see that it's almost a silent majority right now." Televangelist James Robison, a spiritual adviser to Trump, compared the former president to a "little elementary schoolchild." Others are pointing out that Trump's lifestyle and personal history are not in keeping with Christian principles: his three marriages and infidelities, his harsh way of speaking, and the tape in which he said that famous men can get away with grabbing women by the - well, we all know the rest.
But here's the rub: All of Trump's "unChristian" traits and behaviors were on display well before he won the presidency. He has never hidden who he really is, and when he did try, he didn't quite pull it off. Those who supported him were well aware of these things, and yet they voted for him anyway because he promised them what they wanted more than anything else and delivered on it. Isn't it a bit hypocritical to throw him over now that he fulfilled his promise?
There's an old proverb about a man picking up a snake, getting bitten, and then complaining about it. As the snake pointed out, the guy who picked him up should have known what the reptile was all about - and those who voted for Trump looking to use him as a means to an end knew it, too. If they try to make a snakeskin belt or purse out of this ultimate self-marketer, they might just get a very rude awakening. He doesn't take disloyalty lying down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.